Sabikacares For A Cure Initiative To Support Breast Cancer Research

- Sabika CEO & Head Designer Alexander Mayr-GracikPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Sabika Jewelry (Sabika), a Pittsburgh-based, woman-owned jewelry company, is pleased to announce its support of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) through October Pink Parties, their Celebrate your Sparkle Event, and sales of their Pink Power Collection, which will be released on October 1st. Since 2010, the company has raised over $2.2 million for various local and national foundations and nonprofits that support the fight against breast cancer.The pink-toned collection is composed of a selection of necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings all specially designed to represent the bravery and strength of both women battling breast cancer and survivors -all cancer“thrivers.” Up to $20 of the proceeds of the sale of each piece from the Pink Power Collection will be directly donated to the BCRF. Each $50 donation to the organization funds approximately 1 hour of cancer research.“At Sabika, we believe to care is to give back and we are so proud to once again work with BCRF to fund crucial breast cancer research,” says Sabika CEO & Head Designer Alexander Mayr-Gracik.“Empowering women is a cornerstone of Sabika so we are excited to have the opportunity to uplift thrivers and remind them of their inner beauty and resilience not only through our Pink Power Collection but also through our Pink Parties and our Celebrate Your Sparkle Event.”“Each of the pieces I designed for the Pink Power Collection represent the great strength and bravery of women who are battling and who have beat breast cancer,” Mayr-Gracik explains.Through teaming up with their nationwide network of independent Stylists, Sabika's October Pink Parties serve as not only a chance to donate to a good cause but also to empower women, especially those who have dealt with breast cancer in their lives.“Many of our customers and Sabika Stylists have been impacted by breast cancer in some way,” says Miriam Mayr, Sabika Executive Director of Sales and Marketing.“We believe every woman deserves to sparkle and feel confident, no matter what life throws at them; so our fundraising efforts each October are our way of connecting women, building community and bringing joy through our jewelry.”For each Pink Party, Sabika will donate $25 directly to the BCRF. In the past, the company has funded over 500 hours of cancer research through their Pink Parties alone.Sabika will also partner with Pittsburgh-based cancer resource center Cancer Bridges to host a special event called Celebrate Your Sparkle. The event, which will take place on October 19th this year, provides makeovers, jewelry, styling sessions and portrait sessions for over 20 women who have been impacted by cancer. The event also serves as a fundraising opportunity for Cancer Bridges and Sabika has been able to donate more than $1000 through this event.“My one word for this event was uplifting. This wonderful event made me feel special. It lifted my mood, my sense of worth, and I had so much fun,” said an attendee from last year's event.“So much of the cancer journey is a struggle and it robs you of who you were both emotionally and physically. This night was a much needed reminder that we are still beautiful.It was nice to look in the mirror and kinda forget that I had cancer."Sabika will also provide an opportunity for customers to directly donate to BCRF through cash donations.You can view more information about Sabika's philanthropic mission with their Pink Parties here .You can shop their Pink Power Collection or donate to the BCRF through Sabika here .About Sabika JewelryGenerosity remains at the core of who we are and what we do. At Sabika we believe to care is to give back. Sabika Cares encompasses the many philanthropic efforts of our team and Stylists at Sabika Jewelry. Together with our independent Stylists, we have raised over $3 million for local and national charities. Through our fundraising efforts, we believe our jewelry has the power to make a true impact on the causes our Stylists and community care about. At Sabika we believe to care is to give back. Sabika Cares encompasses the many philanthropic efforts of our team and Stylists at Sabika Jewelry. Together with our independent Stylists, we have raised over $3 million for local and national charities. Through our fundraising efforts, we believe our jewelry has the power to make a true impact on the causes our Stylists and community care about.About The Breast Cancer Research FoundationBreast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is the key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. We invest in the best minds in science-from those investigating prevention to metastasis-and foster cross-disciplinary collaboration. Our approach accelerates the entire field and moves us closer to the answers we urgently need.About Cancer BridgesSince 1988, Cancer Bridges has been supporting those impacted by cancer through a variety of free programs and services. We provide a warm and welcoming environment for everyone who has been impacted by cancer. This includes those with a cancer diagnosis, those who have a loved one with cancer, or have experienced the loss of a loved one due to cancer. The diagnosed, family, friends, and caregivers who support them are welcome to join Cancer Bridges and receive the social, emotional, and informational tools they need.

