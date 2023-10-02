Sensedia Presents AI And API Discussion With Analyst And Expert Paolo Malinverno

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Free Webinar Offers Leaders Vital Insights for Using AI as Part of Their Digital Transformation Efforts



MIAMI, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensedia , a global API solutions leader for companies adopting a more digital, connected, and open strategy, will host an engaging and educational webinar with Paolo Malinverno, Head of Strategy and Innovation at Sensedia. Malinverno will discuss need-to-know information on AI-as-a-Service, extensive research on AI adoption, and how to add AI to your existing applications using AI APIs.

The webinar will be available online on Thursday, October

5, at 3:00 p.m. ET. To register, click here .

Some vital questions Malinverno

will cover include:



How organizations benefit from AI capabilities as part of a digital transformation

How companies can ensure their infrastructure is ready to incorporate AI through APIs. What companies should be considering about AI misuse, ethics, and security

Malinverno shares, "A lot of the things described as AI are not truly AI. They may be sophisticated algorithms but are deterministic, producing the same results with the same inputs. True AI can learn and make different decisions in time depending on data it receives from prior activity. AI must make autonomous decisions - the core of intelligence. When AI starts making business decisions, what are the risks and what questions must business leaders ask themselves about trust, ethics, privacy, and security?"

He adds, "I invite people considering the use of AI as part of their digital transformation efforts to listen to this webinar and take away some valuable insights."

About Sensedia

Sensedia simplifies enterprise architecture and integrations to improve business efficiency and flexibility. Sensedia's solutions go beyond API management, working in partnership to help customers do more, faster and better with APIs, microservices, and their architecture. Whether leveraging legacy systems for open innovation within a modern platform, unlocking data with agile architecture, creating new customer digital experiences, or expanding business models and partner ecosystems, Sensedia empowers its clients' businesses to become more adaptable, composable and connected. More at .

