The Southport School & The Southport Colab To Host Simulcast Of The Dyslexia Foundation Conference

SOUTHPORT, Conn., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southport School , an independent day school for cerebrodiverse children in grades 2-8 with language-based learning differences as well as attention issues and The Southport CoLAB, which provides high-quality programs for training professionals, educators and families, today announced its first Community Lecture Series event for the 2023-2024 school year. The series will commence with a simulcast of The Dyslexia Foundation (TDF) Conference, Reading Fluency and Dyslexia: The Science and the Practice, on Friday, October 27, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.



The Southport School's Executive Director, Dr. Benjamin N. Powers, serves as the president of The Dyslexia Foundation and will play an active role in the conference, being held at the MGH Institute of Health Professionals in Boston. For more than 30 years, TDF has brought together leading scientists from important fields in dyslexia research, while working to create a bridge between research and practice.

“I am thrilled to leverage my dual roles within The Southport School and TDF to bring this conference to Southport as part of our Community Lecture Series,” said Powers.“This event embodies our collective commitment to understanding, addressing, and supporting the diverse needs of all learners, especially those with dyslexia. By sharing the latest research and practical strategies, we reinforce our mission to cultivate an environment where every student's unique learning path is recognized, respected, and nurtured.”

The free event will include presentations on the neuroscience of reading and reading fluency, research on reading fluency and reading fluency instruction and intervention and the cognitive/linguistic aspects of reading fluency. The conference will also pay tribute to the late Will Baker, founder and former president of The Dyslexia Foundation and longtime friend and mentor to Powers.

“Will was a visionary who saw the need to advance the science and our understanding of dyslexia,” said Powers.“His life and legacy are reminders that by applying research in our teaching, every child can thrive, regardless of their reading difficulties.”

“This Conference offers a unique opportunity for teachers, parents, and practitioners to hear from experts in the dyslexia field and directly access the latest science and research,” said Dr. Hallie A. Buckingham, associate head of school for student engagement at The Southport School.“Bringing this world-class event to Connecticut demonstrates our commitment to increasing dyslexia awareness and equipping the broader community with valuable insights and knowledge.”

The conference will feature sessions with:



Dr. Joanna Christodoulou, associate professor at MGH Institute of Health Professions

Dr. David Chard, dean of Boston University Wheelock College of Education & Human Development

Dr. Elizabeth Norton, associate professor, Northwestern Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders Dr. Maryanne Wolf, director of UCLA's Center for Dyslexia, Diverse Learners and Social Justice

Advanced registration is required to attend the simulcast at The Southport School campus (214 Main Street, Southport) as space is limited. The free event is open to the public and lunch will be served.

The Southport School/The Southport CoLAB Community Lecture Series, launched in 2012, draws local and nationally recognized speakers to The Southport School (TSS) to share their expertise or their experiences as adults with learning differences. Additional events are planned throughout the year.

To learn more about how the school supports students and their families, visit . For additional information on The Dyslexia Foundation, visit .

About The Southport School

The Southport School is an independent day school for cerebrodiverse children in grades 2-8 with language-based learning differences, like dyslexia as well as attention issues. Since its inception in 1984, The Southport School has been dedicated to delivering transformative educational experiences that acknowledge a student's strengths, promote independent thinking, develop self-esteem and self-advocacy, and facilitate a successful transition for continued academic achievement. The Southport School provides a 4:1 student-to-teacher ratio and a supportive, non-conventional environment where students receive personalized instruction and are championed by expert faculty using research and evidence-based approaches. The Southport School serves 123 students from neighboring communities in Connecticut and New York. To learn more, visit .

About The Southport CoLAB

The Southport CoLAB provides the highest quality programs in training for professionals, educators, and families. Its mission is to integrate research, practice, and advocacy to effect positive outcomes for people with learning differences and attention issues. The Southport CoLAB currently offers three specialized training programs: structured literacy, executive functions, and assistive technology that help further its vision of a world where people with language-based learning differences and attention issues are embraced for their strengths and potential, and where all teachers have access to training in best educational practices and current research. To learn more, visit .









