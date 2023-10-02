Chicago Experienced Record-Breaking Pollution This Summer, According To Camfil Air Quality Professionals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Riverdale, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago, IL - Chicago hit a ten-year high for air pollution this summer, with thirteen Air Quality Action Days issued before the end of July. For a day in late June, Chicago's air quality was the worst in the world, signaling potential poor health outcomes for residents of the city.

In a new resource, air quality professionals from air filtration manufacturer and engineering company Camfil explain the causes and impacts of Chicago's poor air quality this summer.

“Unusually high temperatures in Chicago this summer facilitated the formation of ground-level ozone out of other chemicals in the air that are common outputs of cars, power plants, industrial boilers, refineries, chemical plants, and other pollution sources,” says Camfil's Manager of Marketing and Technical Materials, Mark Davidson,“In addition to smoke and haze from this year's Canadian wildfires, pollution in Chicago was exceptionally high.”

The resource covers the following topics:



What factors affected Chicago's air quality this summer?

Why are Air Pollution Action Days issued in Chicago?

What are the health impacts of high pollution levels?

When should Chicago residents be concerned about air quality? How can Chicago residents prevent air pollution health effects on Air Pollution Action Days?





Read the full resource on Chicago's summer air pollution in 2023 here.

