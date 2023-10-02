Bouygues : Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares


10/2/2023 12:16:45 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Paris, 02/10/2023

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29 September 2023.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 27 April 2023

I. Summary presentation

Name of issuer Identity code of issuer T ransaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (n umber of shares) Daily weighted average price o f shares purchased Market
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 25 September 2023 FR0000120503 50,000 33.3157 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 26 September 2023 FR0000120503 50,000 33.2081 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 27 September 2023 FR0000120503 50,000 33.1481 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 28 September 2023 FR0000120503 50,000 33.1258 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 29 September 2023 FR0000120503 50,000 33.2630 XPAR

II. Detailed presentation

BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €381,336,141
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

Attachment

  • Disclosure of trading in own shares_Bouygues



Attachments Disclosure of trading in own shares_Bouygues...

MENAFN02102023004107003653ID1107175188

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search