Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares


10/2/2023 12:16:42 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, October 2, 2023

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM SEPTEMBER 25 TO 2 9 , 20 2 3

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders' Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from September 25 to 29, 2023.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares) Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the Market
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 25/09/2023 FR0010451203 44 007 21,4991 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 25/09/2023 FR0010451203 28 693 21,4701 CEUX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 26/09/2023 FR0010451203 40 750 21,5115 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 26/09/2023 FR0010451203 9 000 21,4342 CEUX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 27/09/2023 FR0010451203 53 000 21,2536 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 27/09/2023 FR0010451203 21 000 21,3672 CEUX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 28/09/2023 FR0010451203 40 514 20,8812 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 28/09/2023 FR0010451203 18 765 20,8094 CEUX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 28/09/2023 FR0010451203 4 331 20,8114 TQEX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 28/09/2023 FR0010451203 4 240 20,8175 AQEU
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 29/09/2023 FR0010451203 14 000 21,3153 XPAR

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel's website: in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link:

Attachment

  • Disclosure of trading in own shares from 25 sept au 29 sept, 2023



Attachments Disclosure of trading in own shares from 25 sept au 29 sept, 2023...

MENAFN02102023004107003653ID1107175183

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search