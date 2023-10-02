BGHL (EUR): Estimated NAV(S)


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 29/09/2023.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV € 26.8817 £ 23.9100
Estimated MTD return 0.31 % 0.44 %
Estimated YTD return -3.20 % -2.11 %
Estimated ITD return 168.82 % 139.10 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

