Rubis : Supervisory Board's Composition

Supervisory Board's C omposition

Today, Carole Fiquemont announced to Rubis her resignation from her position of member of the Supervisory Board. The Company would like to thank her for her invaluable contribution to the works of the Supervisory Board and the Accounts and Risk Monitoring Committee.

As a consequence, the Supervisory Board is composed of 10 members, including four women (40%) and six independent members (60%). Carole Fiquemont will be replaced within the Accounts and Risk Monitoring Committee in order that its independence level (now at 66.67%) remains in line with best market's practices.