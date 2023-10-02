BGHL (GBP): Estimated NAV(S)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
Ordinary Shares
The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.
Close of business 29/09/2023.
Estimated NAV
|
| Euro Shares
| Sterling Shares
| Estimated NAV
| € 26.8817
| £ 23.9100
| Estimated MTD return
| 0.31 %
| 0.44 %
| Estimated YTD return
| -3.20 %
| -2.11 %
| Estimated ITD return
| 168.82 %
| 139.10 %
NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees
MENAFN02102023004107003653ID1107175178
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.