Winnebago Industries Applauds Three 2023 RV Pro '40 Under 40' Winners

Michelle Blosser – Interior Design Manager & Marketing Specialist, Grand Design RV, Middlebury, IN

Tony Lizzi – Product Manager - Reflection, Grand Design RV, Middlebury, IN Megan Stouder – Sales Product Trainer, Newmar, Nappanee, IN



Each year, the RV PRO team selects honorees based on contributions to their workplace, industry tenure and involvement in their communities. The forty winners represent rising stars across the industry including professionals from RV dealerships, manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, associations, and more across the country.

“Our success as a company is tied directly to the talented employees across our family of brands,” said Michael Happe, President and CEO, Winnebago Industries.“We are proud of what Michelle, Tony, and Megan have accomplished at Winnebago Industries. Their commitment and drive to make memorable experiences for our customers is on display in their work every day.”

Michelle, Tony, and Megan will be recognized in the upcoming December issue of RV PRO magazine, as well as celebrated during the National RV Dealers Convention/Expo in November.

