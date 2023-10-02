Hanetf ICAV: Notice Of Termination Of IE000WF4FCJ3

HANetf ICAV

(the ICAV )

Important Notice to Shareholders of

FMQQ Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ESG-S UCITS ETF

(IE000WF4FCJ3)

(the Fund ) ,

a sub-fund of the ICAV

27 September 2023

Dear Shareholder

This letter is to inform you on behalf of the board of directors of the ICAV (the Board ) about recent developments in respect of the Fund.

Termination of the Fund

The Board has considered the viability of the Fund and, taking into account the current levels of assets under management and the best interests of the Shareholders, has determined that it is impracticable and inadvisable for the Fund to continue to operate.

Under the instrument of incorporation of the ICAV (the Instrument ), the Board may terminate a sub-fund if the Net Asset Value of the relevant sub-fund is less than the Minimum Fund Size. The Board has therefore resolved to terminate the Fund with effect from 13 November 2023. (the Termination Date ), in accordance with the Instrument.

Due to the termination of the Fund, it will be de-listed from the stock exchanges on which it is listed, and trading in the Fund on those stock exchanges will cease with effect from close of business on 30 October 2023. Therefore, buying and selling of Shares in the Fund on the secondary market may only be made until close of business on 30 October 2023.

Requests for subscription and/or redemption of Shares in the Fund in the primary market may be made in the usual manner in accordance with the prospectus of the ICAV (the Prospectus ) until the Dealing Deadline on 6 November 2023. From and including 7 November 2023 to the Termination Date, no further subscription or redemption requests will be accepted.

Orders to sell Shares through a stock exchange can be placed via an authorised intermediary or stockbroker. Please note that the ICAV does not charge any redemption charge for the sale of Shares in the secondary market. However, Shareholders should note that orders in the secondary market may incur costs over which the ICAV has no control.

All net cash proceeds derived from the realisation of the assets of the Fund will be paid to those Shareholders remaining in the Fund on the Termination Date as soon as possible following the Termination Date, and in any event by 27 November 2023. Please refer to the timeline in the table below. All net cash proceeds will be delivered to the Shareholders via their stockbroker, depository or bank, in which they hold an account.