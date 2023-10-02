Loot8tm Announces Signing Of MOU With Perpetual Sports Agency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Loot8 Forms Strategic Alliance with Perpetual Sports Agency to Amplify Collegiate Athlete and School Engagements Through Digital Collectibles

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Loot8, LLC announces that it has entered a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Perpetual Sports, LLC. This MOU contemplates a proposed business partnership between the entities that provides for Loot8TM to partner, promote and create super fan networks with NIL collegiate athletes and schools under contract with Perpetual Sports. Upon successful completion of the necessary agreements outlined in the MOU, the parties expect to proceed with a definitive agreement giving pertinent details and a closing date.For further information about this release, contact and .About Perpetual Sports:Perpetual Sports, LLC is a premier full-service sports management and advisory firm committed to delivering comprehensive representation to its clients. With unwavering effort, energy, and dedication, the agency prioritizes client needs, going beyond traditional contract negotiations to offer holistic services. Their expertise spans from proactive contract negotiations and post-season development, training, and nutrition, to marketing, endorsements, and personal brand enhancement through social media. Additionally, they provide financial guidance, legal advice, accounting and tax planning, ensuring athletes are equipped for success both during and beyond their sports careers. By focusing on both present achievements and post-career transitions, Perpetual Sports ensures their clients' athletic accomplishments are paralleled in the business world.About Loot8TM:Loot8TM, an innovative enterprise-level content management platform, is redefining digital collectibles and fan experiences in the Web3 era. Integrating a suite of advanced tools, the platform offers unique benefits like product drops, venue interactions, and sustained fan engagement. Available in the App Store, Google Play Store and in the browser, Loot8TM seamlessly bridges Web2 and Web3, providing a secure SaaS-like transition into the future of digital content. With its ability to merge digital collectibles with real-world experiences, it's adaptable across events like concerts, conferences and sports. The platform's recent collaboration with Unsigned Prospects is designed to provide collegiate athletes with unparalleled content autonomy, amplifying their current visibility and fostering sustained fan relationships, while also being built to support their future endeavors. Under the stewardship of a seasoned executive team, Loot8TM is strategically poised to capitalize on its multifaceted applications and influential partnerships. For further information:

Marcus Daley

Loot8

