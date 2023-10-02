Dashstack Named To MSSP Alert's 2023 List Of Top 250 Mssps

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Seventh annual list reveals leading MSSP, MDR and MSP security companies expect strong revenue growth in 2023 vs. 2022

- Khurram Islah, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, DashStackSAN FRANCISCO, USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- DashStack is among the Top 250 MSSPs for 2023, according to MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource. The Top 250 MSSPs honorees were announced in a live webcast on September 14.Key findings include:.MSSP Revenue Growth & Financial Performance: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $56.3 million in revenue for 2023, more than double the number from our 2022 report..Geography: Honorees are headquartered in 37 different countries..Profits: 87% of MSSPs expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2023..Security Operations Centers: 67% have in-house SOCs, 23% are hybrid, 8% completely outsource their SOCs, and 1% are reevaluating their SOC strategies..Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2023 include phishing (95%), vulnerability exploits (91%) and ransomware (86%)..Cybersecurity Solutions: Larger MSSPs were more likely to run their SOC entirely in-house (85%) while just half of our smaller segment MSPs ran their SOCs in-house and 33% took a hybrid approach..Key Managed Security Services Offered: Almost all of the larger MSSPs (90%) provided 24/7 security event monitoring and response for threat detection use cases on their own. While 61% of the smaller MSSPs provided these services on their own, 35% partnered with another company and 4% did not offer them at all.DashStack was ranked among the Top 250 MSSPs for 2023.“Achieving this notable recognition to secure a place among the globally recognized Top 250 MSSPs for 2023 is certainly an important milestone for us. It not only validates our unflagging dedication to excellence but also reflects our expanding market footprint and underlines our unwavering commitment to deliver advanced cybersecurity solutions to our customers,” said Khurram Islah, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of DashStack.“MSSP Alert and CyberRisk Alliance congratulate DashStack on this honor,” said Jessica C. Davis, editorial director of MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource.“The Top 250 MSSPs continue to outperform the overall cybersecurity services market in 2023. It's an indication of the strength of managed security services provided by these specialists at a time when cybercrime has accelerated and threatens businesses of every size and from every industry.”MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs list and research report are overseen by Jessica C. Davis, editorial director, MSSP Alert and ChannelE2E. Click here to download the list and associated report.Recognizing the need for 100% real-time visibility across all security silos and attack vectors, DashStack enables organizations to break down traditional silos with intelligent security analytics applied on data gathered from multiple signals to generate contextual insight into abnormal behavior, critical issues, and hidden threats. With DashStack's platform and services that continuously detects, responds, and protects across their entire network, data ecosystem, and endpoints, organizations not only gain holistic protection against cyberattacks and unauthorized access, but also strengthen risk management across all data operations with integrated intelligence, crosswalks to cybersecurity and privacy frameworks, and automated reports that demonstrate compliance.About DashStackDashStack empowers organizations to make meaningful use of data by simplifying the integration, analysis, and protection of their entire data ecosystem through one unified platform. With DashStack's fully managed and ready-to-use data services and powerful AI / ML engine, you can rest assured that your data will be seamlessly integrated, transformed, analyzed and delivered securely to all appropriate stakeholders across multiple delivery channels. For more information, visit us at .About CyberRisk AllianceCyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA's brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative, the Official Cyber Security Summit, TECHEXPO Top Secret, and now LaunchTech Communications. Learn more here .

