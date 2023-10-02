Combined Expertise Helps Business Aviation Prepare & Respond To Emergencies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TACOM, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Aircare International and Fireside Partners have joined forces to provide integrated emergency expertise to business aviation professionals worldwide.



Specializing in different aspects of business aviation emergency management, they provide clients with a full suite of services, 24/7/365. Through this partnership, clients have support in all areas related to unforeseen incidents, such as: in-flight medical emergencies, on-the-ground accident support, communications with loved ones and professional contacts, accident investigations, brand protection, and more.



Both companies share a focus on business and private aviation safety and are known in the industry for strong customer support. These award-winning organizations coordinate to ensure customers can fly safely and confidently, knowing they have full access to experts around the world, around the clock.



Aircare Access Assistance (a division of Aircare International) provides focus, expertise, and resources on the in-flight and medical components of emergency planning/preparedness, while Fireside Partners is a full-scope emergency preparedness, monitoring, and response service provider. Aircare Access' call centers are trained on when a medical emergency should shift from Aircare's support to Fireside's expertise. Fireside's Emergency Operations Center personnel are similarly trained on when to engage Aircare's assistance with medical events.



Medical Assistance and Preparedness

Aircare Access Assistance has a worldwide network of physicians and healthcare facilities to provide medical services in-flight. Aircare's partnership with George Washington University provides clients access to board certified emergency medicine physicians and several other specialties 24/7/365 from any remote location. After initial consultation with GWU, the physician team determines if the client needs to utilize one of the 41,000 providers within their network.



Aircare's FACTS Training program provides crew and clients valuable training that will aid them in deployment of emergency equipment, how to handle specific medical emergencies, and how to utilize all available resources. Aircare FACTS Training prepares clients in advance by guiding them on the emergency equipment they should have on board and provides recommendations on optional equipment based on passenger / crew population and travel habits. The goal is to instill a safety mindset and provide all necessary resources in advance.



Emergency Response

Fireside prepares clients by helping ensure they have a plan and resources in place, so when an emergency strikes, everyone from the CEO on down knows what to do and where to go for help. Fireside is prepared to handle everything from minor mechanical issues through aircraft accidents. Fireside's focus is on helping their clients accomplish the objectives outlined in their ERP (Emergency Response Plan) by taking care of their people, protecting their brand name, and participating effectively in the investigation. Fireside is the only provider in the industry with an emergency-focused Flight Monitoring service, and Fireside's capabilities, expertise, and reputation in this area are unmatched. It is also the only business aviation-focused emergency response and family assistance provider worldwide, and the only company with a brick-and-mortar Personal Effects processing facility in the US.



Real-Life Situations

Emergencies do not give notice. Aircare Access and Fireside Partners help ensure that any preventable issue is immediately addressed with care and professionalism.



A real-life example scenario would be Aircare Access receiving a call in-flight for a passenger who was injured in severe turbulence or a rough landing. Aircare Access physicians would guide the crew through the medical emergency, then pass the baton to Fireside so they can help the operator execute their ERP and ensure information is disseminated to the correct individuals. Fireside then activates larger emergency response resources for long-term support as needed (e.g. emergency contact notification, Family Assistance, counseling, crisis communication support, etc.).



Comprehensive Support

Both Aircare and Fireside offer global 24/7/365 emergency response support and training. Customers no longer need to carry the burden of unforeseen circumstances alone. Specific areas of expertise provide clients with critical preparedness training, emergency resources and support, and real-time medical assistance. They also offer investigation support to ensure the aftermath is managed properly. This allows a full 360-degree approach, from activation when an emergency begins to the after-action review after the case is closed. Both organizations take a proactive approach to ensure clients are prepared in advance. By providing continuous monitoring, they know immediately when something goes wrong with the aircraft or individuals are in crisis.



Aircare Access assists with client events that start as Fireside Flight Monitoring events or general emergency responses with an active medical emergency component. Fireside can likewise assist with any client events that originate within the Aircare Access sphere of operations, that are then escalated to Fireside once they involve fatalities, brand perception impacts, and/or NTSB/FAA/law enforcement investigative activity.



To learn more about Aircare International and Fireside Partners coordinated service, visit and .



Aircare Access Features

24/7/365 in-flight telemedicine

Premier medical kits and supplies

FAA and EASA certified medical equipment such as: bloodborne pathogen kits, defibrillators, etc.

Pre-trip safety & security briefings regarding health & safety, security, and civil unrest

On-the-ground, medical access advocate

Emergency equipment

Emergency and medical training

Access to 41,000 worldwide medical providers



Fireside Partners Features

General emergency response

Emergency contact notification and Family Assistance

Counseling

Personal effects handling and return

Media monitoring

Crisis communications support

Investigative consultation

Repatriation and emergency airlift support



