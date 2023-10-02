Parkinson's Disease (PD) Drugs Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends And Forecast 2023 2030 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)





Market Overview: Parkinson's Disease (PD) Drugs Market was valued at USD 10.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 17.4 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of PD, and growing demand for disease-modifying therapies. The key players in the Parkinson's Disease (PD) Drugs Market include Here are some specific highlights from the report

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 10.2 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 17.4 billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 7% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Boehringer Ingelheim, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, AbbVie, Abital Pharma, Addex Therapeutics, Biogen, Eisai, Eli Lilly, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, H. Lundbeck, Impax Laboratories, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, and Pfizer. Key Segment By Application, By Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa





Market Driver:

The increasing prevalence of Parkinson's disease (PD) is a major driver of the global PD drugs market. PD is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects the central nervous system, causing tremors, stiffness, and balance problems. The prevalence of PD is increasing worldwide, due to the aging population and the growing exposure to environmental toxins.

Market Opportunity:

The growing demand for disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) for PD is a major market opportunity in the global PD drugs market. DMTs aim to slow down or stop the progression of PD, rather than just managing the symptoms. Currently, there are no DMTs available for PD, but several companies are developing DMTs for this disease.Some of the companies developing DMTs for PD include AbbVie, Biogen, and Roche. These companies are developing DMTs that target different aspects of PD, such as the accumulation of alpha-synuclein protein in the brain and the loss of dopamine neurons. The approval of DMTs for PD would represent a major breakthrough in the treatment of this disease and would create a significant market opportunity for PD drug companies.In addition to the growing demand for DMTs, there are other market opportunities in the global PD drugs market. For example, there is a growing demand for PD drugs that are more effective and have fewer side effects. There is also a growing demand for PD drugs that can be delivered through non-invasive routes, such as orally or transdermally.

Moreover, the report includes significant chapters such as Patent Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Technology Roadmap, BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Price Trend Analysis, and Investment Analysis.

By type, the market is segmented into



dopamine agonists,

monoamine oxidase inhibitors,

acetylcholinesterase inhibitors, and glutamate inhibitors.

Dopamine agonists dominated the market in 2022, accounting for a share of 25%. This is attributed to the high prescription and usage rate of carbidopa-levodopa, a dopamine agonist, due to its long-term effects and immediate results.

By application, the market is segmented into



hospitals and families.

Hospitals dominated the market in 2022, accounting for a share of 65%. This is due to the high prevalence of PD patients in hospitals and the availability of advanced medical facilities and healthcare professionals.

The report summarizes all the information collected and serves the customers requirements. However, these market analyses help in understanding market growth at both global and regional levels. For market data analysis, we have market panorama tools such as Market Dynamics, Competitor Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter Five Forces Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, Technology Roadmap and Evolution, Regulatory Framework, Price Trend Analysis, Patent Analysis, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Russia-Ukraine War Impact and others .

Regional Analysis of Parkinson's Disease (PD) Drugs Market:

The market is segmented into North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Oceania, and South America. North America dominated the market in 2022, accounting for a share of 35%. This is due to the high prevalence of PD patients, the availability of advanced medical facilities and healthcare professionals, and the high disposable income of people in the region.

Report OverviewMarket Competition by ManufacturersSales by RegionNorth AmericaEast AsiaEuropeSouth AsiaSoutheast AsiaMiddle EastAfricaOceaniaSouth AmericaRest of the WorldSales Volume, Sales Revenue, Sales Price Trend by TypeConsumption Analysis by ApplicationCompany Profiles and Key Figures in Parkinson's Disease (PD) Drugs BusinessParkinson's Disease (PD) Drugs Manufacturing Cost AnalysisMarketing Channel, Distributors, and CustomersMarket DynamicsProduction and Supply ForecastConsumption and Demand ForecastResearch Findings and ConclusionMethodology and Data Source

PD drugs market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the coming years. This growth is attributed to the increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of PD, and growing demand for disease-modifying therapies. The market is also witnessing a growing trend of digitalization.

The report is a valuable source of information for companies and individuals interested in the market and provides an in-depth knowledge of the market. The table of contents includes chapters on industry overview, global competition, production market analysis, sales, consumption, export, import by regions, market analysis by region, company profiles, market forecast, and conclusions.

