S&T BANCORP TO WEBCAST THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA ), the holding company for S&T Bank, announced today that a conference call detailing the company's third quarter 2023 earnings will be held live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Christopher J. McComish, chief executive officer, David G. Antolik, president, and Mark Kochvar, chief financial officer, will conduct the conference call. The public is invited to listen.
S&T Bancorp, Inc. intends to release its third quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, October 19, 2023.
PERTINENT USER INFORMATION:
What:
S&T Bancorp, Inc. Third
Quarter Earnings Conference Call
When:
1:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 19, 2023
Where:
S&T Bank's Investor Relations webpage
How:
Live and replay webcast over the internet
After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived at
for 12 months.
To Ask Questions:
Prior to the webcast, please email questions to [email protected] . Also, participants who log into the conference call will have an opportunity to email their questions directly from the webpage beginning at 12:45 p.m. ET until the conclusion of the presentation.
Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release:
The S&T Bancorp, Inc. Third Quarter Earnings Press Release can be accessed on Thursday, October 19, 2023
at .
About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank
S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.3 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. S&T Bank was recently named by Forbes
as a 2023 Best-in-State Bank. For more information visit stbancorp
or stbank. Follow us on Facebook , Instagram
and LinkedIn .
SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.
