Solomon Partners To Expand Healthcare Group With Hiring Of Karan Garg (KG) And Brad Hildebrand

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solomon Partners , a leading financial advisory firm, announced that it has appointed Karan Garg (KG) as Head of Healthcare Services in the firm's Healthcare Group and has also hired Brad Hildebrand as a Managing Director focused on Healthcare Services. The addition of Mr. Garg and Mr. Hildebrand will further Solomon's strategy of continuing to diversify its platform and extend services in fast-growing industry verticals.

Mr. Garg serves a broad range of subsectors including multisite retail healthcare and physician practice management, with a focus on oral health, orthopedic, GI, anesthesiology, clinical labs, and behavioral health. Mr. Hildebrand also has deep experience advising clients in multisite retail healthcare and physician practice management among a variety of other subsectors within healthcare services. Both bankers will be based in Chicago and report to Jon Hammack, Head of Solomon's Healthcare Group.

“We continue to execute on our strategy of adding top talent in key verticals within our Healthcare practice, and couldn't be more excited with these two hires,” Mr. Hammack said.“KG is filling a key role in the expansion of our platform. He not only adds deep expertise and strong relationships within his coverage sectors, but he will also be instrumental in the build-out of our broader Healthcare Services practice,” Mr. Hammack said.“Brad also brings immediate scale, expertise and continuity to the Healthcare Services team, having worked in the sector for over 10 years, including eight years working with KG.”

“KG and Brad are excellent additions to our Healthcare team,” said Solomon Partners CEO Marc Cooper.“In addition to being well-respected bankers in the Healthcare Services sector, they embody the traits Solomon is known for. They are experienced industry experts, trusted advisors, and focus on providing superior outcomes for their clients.”

Mr. Garg has nearly 20 years of investment banking and private equity experience, the majority of which have been focused on advising founders and private equity clients on sell-side and buy-side mergers and acquisitions, private debt financings, and equity raise transactions across the healthcare services landscape. Prior to joining Solomon Partners, Mr. Garg was a Managing Director and a senior member in Houlihan Lokey's Healthcare group where he spent over 15 years expanding the firm's healthcare services practice. He has advised on more than 75 transactions over the course of his career.

Mr. Hildebrand also worked at Houlihan Lokey in the Healthcare Group, and he joins Solomon from Bridgeway Capital Partners where he led the firm's efforts in the Healthcare Services vertical.

Founded in 1989, Solomon Partners is a leading financial advisory firm with a legacy as one of the oldest independent investment banks. Our difference is unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, creating superior value with unrivaled wisdom for our clients. We advise clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, capital markets solutions and activism defense across a range of industries. Solomon Partners is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE.