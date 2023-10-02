Prevent Cancer Foundation Raises More Than $2 Million For Cancer Prevention And Early Detection At Annual Gala

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jordanian royalty graced the stage at the Prevent Cancer Foundation's 29th Annual Gala. Her Royal Highness, Princess Ghida Talal of Jordan and Her Excellency, Ambassador Dina Kawar attended the event appropriately themed Jordan: Pillar of Wonder, continuing with a Gala tradition of honoring a country that shares the Foundation's commitment to fighting cancer. With nearly 1,000 guests in attendance at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C., the Gala brought in more than $2 million for cancer prevention and early detection.

As chairperson of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation and honorary chair of this year's event, Her Royal Highness shares the Prevent Cancer Foundation's commitment to a world where cancer is preventable, detectable and beatable for all, emphasizing in her remarks that,“Fighting cancer is not an option, it is a moral obligation.”

Proceeds from the Gala will support the Foundation's programs, including research grants and fellowships and community grants. Funds will also support the Foundation's public education campaigns, including“Early Detection = Better Outcomes,” launched this year to educate Americans on the routine cancer screenings they need, and“Too Young for This Sh*t,” which educates people about the alarming rise of colorectal cancer in young adults.

Other highlights of the evening included cancer survivor, Foundation board member and FOX News Channel's chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin as master of ceremonies and remarks from FOX 5 DC's Ayesha Khan, a breast cancer survivor who shared her story and a message on the importance of detecting cancer early to achieve better outcomes. The annual Lighting the Way to Prevention drive raised over $130,000 in 10 minutes and featured auctioneers Ted Okon, Gala co-chair and executive director of the Community Oncology Alliance and Tommy McFLY, NBC4's SCENE Correspondent and host of“Walk a Mile with Tommy McFLY.”

The Foundation also recognized two“Cancer Champions” for their significant contributions in cancer prevention and other cancer-related issues. Senator Tom Carper of Delaware and Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia were honored with the Cancer Champion awards and were recognized as part of the evening's festivities.

Thank you to the 2023 Prevent Cancer Gala top sponsors:

Presenting Sponsor:

Gilead

Diamond:



Community Oncology Alliance

Daiichi Sankyo

GRAIL

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer Shure Family Charitable Foundation

Platinum:



Merck

Novartis PhRMA

Walmart

###

About the Prevent Cancer Foundation®

The Prevent Cancer Foundation® is the only U.S.-based nonprofit organization solely dedicated to cancer prevention and early detection. Through research, education, outreach and advocacy, we have helped countless people avoid a cancer diagnosis or detect their cancer early enough to be successfully treated. We are driven by a vision of a world where cancer is preventable, detectable and beatable for all.

The Foundation is rising to meet the challenge of reducing cancer deaths by 40% by 2035. To achieve this, we are committed to investing $20 million for innovative technologies to detect cancer early and advance multi-cancer screening, $10 million to expand cancer screening and vaccination access to medically underserved communities, and $10 million to educate the public about screening and vaccination options.

For more information, please visit .

Attachment

Her Royal Highness, Princess Ghida Talal of Jordan





Her Royal Highness, Princess Ghida Talal of Jordan Her Royal Highness, Princess Ghida Talal of Jordan speaking at the Prevent Cancer Foundation' s="" annua...="" id="media-image-1" loading="lazy" src=' alt="Her Royal Highness, Princess Ghida Talal of Jordan" /> Her Royal Highness, Princess Ghida Talal of Jordan Her Royal Highness, Princess Ghida Talal of Jordan speaking at the Prevent Cancer Foundation' s="" annua...="" />