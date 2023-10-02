Hormonal Contraceptives Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Growth Assessment For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hormonal Contraceptives Global Market Report 2023

Hormonal Contraceptives Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The "Hormonal Contraceptives Global Market Report 2023 " provided by The Business Research Company offers a comprehensive analysis of the hormonal contraceptives market. According to TBRC's market forecast, the hormonal contraceptives market is expected to reach a size of $14.56 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.4%.

The growth of the hormonal contraceptives market is primarily attributed to increased awareness about the benefits and usage of contraceptives. The North America region is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the hormonal contraceptives segment. Key players in hormonal contraceptives market include Bayer AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer, Allergan, Afaxys Inc., TevaPharma Industries Ltd., Agile Therapeutics, and HLL Lifecare Limited.

Trending Hormonal Contraceptives Market Trend

A notable trend in the hormonal contraceptives market is the innovation in manufacturing chewable low-dose oral contraceptives to reduce side effects and improve patient adherence. These chewable contraceptives are available over-the-counter and aim to provide an easier daily regimen for users.

Hormonal Contraceptives Market Segments

.By Product: Oral Contraceptive Pills, Injectable Birth Control, Emergency Contraceptive Pills, Vaginal Rings, Other Products

.By End Users: Hospitals, Homecare Settings, Gynaecology Centers, Clinics, Ambulatory surgical centers

.By Hormones: Progestin-Only, Combined Hormones

.By Distribution Channel: Drug Stores, Gynaecology/ Fertility Clinics, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hormonal contraceptives refer to methods of birth control that use hormones to prevent pregnancy. There are various types of hormonal contraceptives, some of which can be reversed, while others are irreversible. Additionally, some varieties may also aid in the prevention of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

Hormonal Contraceptives Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Hormonal Contraceptives Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The hormonal contraceptives market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

