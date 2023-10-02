Global Hand Dryers Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Key Players

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hand Dryers Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's Hand Dryers Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The "Hand Dryers Global Market Report 2023 " from The Business Research Company provides a comprehensive overview of the hand dryers market. According to TBRC's market forecast, the hand dryers market is expected to reach a size of $2.38 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.

The growth of the hand dryers market can be attributed to the robust expansion of the hospitality industry. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the hand dryers market in terms of market share. Major hand dryers manufacturers include American Dryer LLC, Dyson Ltd., Electrostar, Excel Dryer Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and SPL Ltd.

Learn More On The Hand Dryers Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Trending Hand Dryers Market Trend

A notable trend in the hand dryers market is the introduction of new products by companies to increase revenue and gain a competitive edge over their rivals.

Hand Dryers Market Segments

.By Product: Jet Air, Hot Air

.By Operation: Manual On-Automatic Off, Fully Automatic

.By End-user: Airports, Hotel & Restaurants, Hospitals, Offices, Shopping Malls, Other End-Users

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the global hand dryers market report at:



Hand dryers are electronic devices commonly found in public restrooms, designed to dry hands efficiently. They operate either by pressing a button or automatically through sensor activation. Hand dryers are considered cost-effective, energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional hand towels. They are widely adopted in various settings such as restaurants, hotels, offices, and shopping malls, offering fast and efficient hand drying with minimal energy consumption.

Hand Dryers Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Hand Dryers Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The hand dryers market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company? :

Small Electrical Appliance Global Market Report 2023



Household Appliances Global Market Report 2023



Electrical Equipment Global Market Report 2023



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email:

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC