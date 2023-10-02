A Story Of Resilience And Yearning -Diane Adams' Burning For Love

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Each and every person on this earth explores the different journeys of life -from good to bad and the in-betweens. With as many individuals as there are, there are stories that are both similar and distinct. Burning for Love recounts the life journey of Diane Adams, from a childhood that was a travesty of what it should have been to a path of healing and enlightenment that broadened her understanding of what love truly was.



Diane Adams shares what her life was like from childhood to adulthood and how she raised herself in a world devoid of parental love, warmth, and care. Living with a mother who emotionally and physically abused her and a father who was largely absent due to his military service shaped who she subsequently became. The only reprieve from the toxicity of her home life was her grandparents' house and the animals that she found.



Diane continued to struggle with the lingering memories and trauma that resulted from her mother's presence and her father's absence. She was tenacious in the face of adversity, even when she longed for the love missing in her life -that she so desired and sought after in places that harmed her more than anything else. To cope with the trauma of abusive men that she kept trying to fix. Raising her two kids and battling a chronic illness as well. Even through all of that, she stayed strong.



Burning for Love is for people stuck in traumatic situations long after they have experienced them. The memories are still scarring them and burdening their every decision well into adulthood. Her book is a wake-up call for people to learn about the unhealthy coping mechanisms that children develop as a result of parental abandonment. Her search for love would cause her to endure hardships and pain in the hopes of finding someone who would genuinely love her in lieu of leaving her in difficult times.



Diane's story is an exemplary one. She hopes to become a source of strength and courage for readers all around the world, to let them all know that even in the darkest of places, they will eventually find light. Her childhood of profound struggle and hopelessness still had an impact on her life as an adult. Though she now works as a respiratory therapist in order to help others in every way she can. Through her writing and her medical practices, Diane continues to bring hope to people, encouraging them to discover their own selves and the love within.



Burning for Love by Diane Adams is now available online on the official website (dianeadams.co) and on Amazon (amazon.com/Burning-Love-Diane-Adams/dp/1312270748), as well as in nearby bookstores.

