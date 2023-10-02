Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends And Forecast 2023 2030 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2023 – 2030 Market Overview:
Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market was valued at USD 2.92 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% from 2022 to 2030.
The market is driven by a number of factors, including the increasing prevalence of anemia, the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and the rising awareness of the benefits of IV iron therapy. The key players in the Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market include
The key players in the market are focusing on developing new and innovative IV iron drugs to meet the growing demand. Here are some specific highlights from the report
| Report Attribute
| Details
| Market Size in 2022
| USD 2.92 billion
| Projected Market Size in 2030
| USD 5.6 billion
| CAGR Growth Rate
| CAGR of 8%
| Base Year
| 2022
| Forecast Years
| 2023-2030
| Key Market Players
| Sanofi US, Allergan, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Dalichi Sankyo, Luitpold Pharmaceuticals, Pharmacosmos, and Takeda Pharmaceutical.
| Key Segment
| By Application, By Type, and By Region
| Major Regions Covered
| North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa
Market Driver: Increasing prevalence of iron deficiency anemia (IDA):
IDA is a condition in which the body does not have enough iron. It is the most common type of anemia and can be caused by a variety of factors, including poor diet, blood loss, and certain medical conditions. The increasing prevalence of IDA is a major driver of the growth of the global IV iron drugs market. Rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD)
: CKD is a chronic condition that affects the kidneys and their ability to filter waste from the blood. Patients with CKD are at an increased risk of IDA, as their kidneys are unable to produce enough erythropoietin, a hormone that stimulates the production of red blood cells. Aging population
: The geriatric population is growing rapidly worldwide. As people age, they are more likely to develop chronic diseases that can lead to iron deficiency anemia. This is a major driver of the growth of the global IV iron drugs market. Increasing awareness of the benefits of IV iron therapy
: IV iron therapy is a safe and effective way to treat iron deficiency anemia and other conditions that require iron supplementation. The growing awareness of the benefits of IV iron therapy is also driving the growth of the global IV iron drugs market.
Market Opportunity: New product development
: There is a growing demand for new and improved IV iron drugs. Pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in the development of new IV iron drugs with enhanced efficacy, safety, and tolerability. This presents a significant opportunity for market growth. Expanding geographic reach
: The IV iron drugs market is still relatively underdeveloped in certain regions, such as Asia Pacific and Latin America. Pharmaceutical companies are expanding their geographic reach to tap into these growing markets. This presents a significant opportunity for market growth. Increasing government support
: Governments are increasingly supporting the use of IV iron therapy to treat iron deficiency anemia and other conditions. This is due to the growing awareness of the benefits of IV iron therapy and the rising economic burden of iron deficiency anemia. This increasing government support presents a significant opportunity for market growth.
Moreover, the report includes significant chapters such as Patent Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Technology Roadmap, BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Price Trend Analysis, and Investment Analysis. The market is segmented by type, application, and region.
By type, the market is segmented into
ferric carboxymaltose (FCM), iron sucrose, iron dextran, and others.
FCM is the most widely used IV iron drug, owing to its high efficacy, safety, and tolerability.
By application, the market is segmented into
nephrology, gynecology & obstetrics, gastroenterology, oncology, cardiology, and others.
Nephrology is the largest application segment, owing to the high prevalence of CKD in this population.
The report summarizes all the information collected and serves the customers requirements. However, these market analyses help in understanding market growth at both global and regional levels. For market data analysis, we have market panorama tools such as Market Dynamics, Competitor Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter Five Forces Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, Technology Roadmap and Evolution, Regulatory Framework, Price Trend Analysis, Patent Analysis, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Russia-Ukraine War Impact and others .
Regional Analysis of Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market:
The market is segmented into North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Oceania, and South America. North America is the largest market for IV iron drugs, followed by East Asia and Europe. The growing prevalence of IDA and the high demand for minimally invasive procedures in these regions are driving the growth of the IV iron drugs market. Table of Contents for Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market
Report Overview
Market Competition by Manufacturers
Sales by Region
North America
East Asia
Europe
South Asia
Southeast Asia
Middle East
Africa
Oceania
South America
Rest of the World
Sales Volume, Sales Revenue, Sales Price Trend by Type
Consumption Analysis by Application
Company Profiles and Key Figures in Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Business
Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers
Market Dynamics
Production and Supply Forecast
Consumption and Demand Forecast
Research Findings and Conclusion
Methodology and Data Source
This report is primarily focused on achieving...
To provide a comprehensive overview of the industry To analyse the factors affecting the growth of the Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market. To present past and future earnings of the market segments globally To conduct a regional-level examination of the market and its current size and prospects To study the market by product type and research methodologies To profile key players in the market and assess their strengths and competitive structure. To track the competitive advancements in the global Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market.
Why You Should Invest in this Report
To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape. Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk. To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market. Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations. To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market. Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.
Overall , the global IV iron drugs market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. The increasing prevalence of IDA and CKD, the growing geriatric population, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are the key factors driving the growth of the market.
The report is a valuable source of information for companies and individuals interested in the market and provides an in-depth knowledge of the market. The table of contents includes chapters on industry overview, global competition, production market analysis, sales, consumption, export, import by regions, market analysis by region, company profiles, market forecast, and conclusions.
