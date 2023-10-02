Taste Sensation: Blended Spices Market On A Flavorful Growth Path, Projected CAGR Of 5.6% Through 2030

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

The global blended spices market, which was valued at USD 20.5 billion in 2021, is on track for significant growth. Projections indicate that the market will expand from USD 21.65 billion in 2022 to USD 33.48 billion by 2030, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market Overview

The global blended spices market encompasses spice blends used for seasoning and flavoring various food products. Blended spices consist of a combination of several spices in precise proportions, meticulously blended to create distinct flavor profiles for each blend.

These blends play a crucial role in a wide range of cuisines worldwide, and the market for blended spices is witnessing steady growth, driven by the increasing popularity of exotic and ethnic cuisines. The market's purpose is to cater to the rising demand for flavor and taste enhancement in diverse food products.

Key Market Trends

The blended spices market is witnessing several notable trends:

Consumers are increasingly seeking organic and natural spice blends, aligning with the broader trend toward healthier and sustainable food choices.Fusion cuisine, which combines elements from different culinary traditions, is gaining traction. This trend drives the need for unique spice blends that can deliver distinctive and harmonious flavors.There is a growing trend of incorporating spices into functional food products due to their potential health benefits, such as anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidant effects.The use of exotic and lesser-known spices in various cuisines is becoming more popular, encouraging the demand for unique spice blends.

Market Segmentation



By Type: The market includes garam masala, berbere, 5 Chinese spices, shichimi togarashi, and others. By Distribution Channel: It comprises both B2B and B2C channels.

Regional Insights

In 2021, the Asia Pacific region led the market with over 55% of the revenue share. This leadership is driven by substantial domestic consumption and a thriving food service industry. China has secured a significant share in the global market due to the high quality of its blended spices, while India is known for its rich diversity of blended spices that enhance various cuisines and cultures.

Market Drivers

The market's growth is primarily fueled by:

Consumer Preference for Exotic and Ethnic Flavors: Consumers increasingly favor spices and blends commonly used in ethnic and international cuisines.

Market Restraints

Challenges faced by the market include:

Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices: The prices of raw materials used in blended spices, such as peppers and cinnamon, can be volatile due to factors like weather conditions and geopolitical tensions.

Competitive Landscape

The global blended spices market is highly competitive, with numerous players, including major corporations and regional companies. Major players have a strong brand presence, extensive product portfolios, and global reach. Regional players focus on innovation to cater to local preferences. For instance, Everest Spices offers blended spices tailored to regional tastes in India.

Market Trends

Key trends in the market include:

Sustainable and Ethical Sourcing: Manufacturers are increasingly adopting sustainable and ethical sourcing practices to align with consumer preferences for environmentally and socially responsible products.

