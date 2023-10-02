Trip Sweeps Three Awards At World Travel Awardstm 2023 - Europe

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com, the internationally renowned one-stop travel service provider, achieved a new milestone by securing three awards at the 2023 World Travel AwardsTM – Europe . The company earned " Europe's Leading Online Travel Agency 2023 ," " Spain's Leading Online Travel Agency 2023 ," and " England's Leading Online Travel Agency 2023 ." This recognition reflects the resounding vote of confidence from customers, travel professionals, and media, reaffirming Trip.com's steadfast commitment to excellence in serving travellers across these markets.

Tripreceived this year's World Travel Awards accolades during a prestigious ceremony held in Batumi, Georgia, on 29th September 2023, highlighting Trip.com's outstanding performance and ever-expanding influence in Europe's online travel agency (OTA) sector.

"Securing three awards at the 2023 World Travel Awards - Europe is a testament to our unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional travel experiences and growing recognition at regional and country levels,"

said Andy Washington, General Manager of TripEurope .

"We are honoured to be acknowledged as the leading online travel agency in Europe, Spain, and England. Product choice, technological innovation, and exceptional customer support are undoubtedly the keys to this success. However, this achievement wouldn't have been possible without the tireless efforts of our team and the trust of our customers and industry partners, who cast their votes in our favour."

Graham E. Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards , said: "Congratulations to Tripfor winning 'Europe's Leading Online Travel Agency 2023,' 'Spain's Leading Online Travel Agency 2023,' and 'England's Leading Online Travel Agency.' This is a remarkable achievement, reflecting how the brand is setting the benchmark in online travel. The commitment of the entire team at Tripserves as an inspiration to us all."

Trip.com's extensive global network encompasses 1.2 million accommodation services, over 480 airlines, and more than 30,000 tourism partners. Through an innovative mobile-first strategy and a comprehensive all-in-one travel platform offering flights, hotels, trains, cars, attractions, and more.

Triphas rapidly grown as a significant player in the European travel industry in recent years. Today, it holds a robust presence across the globe, with 48 website variations, support for 31 currencies, availability in over 20 languages, and operations spanning 39 countries and regions.

Tripis at the forefront of innovation in the travel industry with its latest advancements, including TripGenie. This cutting-edge chatbot utilises advanced AI technology to provide travellers with real-time live assistance, delivering personalised travel routes, customised itineraries and valuable booking advice directly on the Tripplatform, offering unprecedented support and guidance throughout their journeys.

Tripoffers world-class 24/7 multilingual customer services globally, instrumental in creating unparalleled travel experiences for millions of customers worldwide. The Edinburgh-based call centre, catering to the European region, is a dedicated workforce of over 200 professionals who provide round-the-clock English customer support, with its customer service team ensuring rapid responses, with most calls answered within 30 seconds.

In 2022, the platform witnessed a surge in global app downloads, with over 14.1 million installations. The Spanish and English markets have played pivotal roles in Trip.com's success in Europe.

These achievements highlight Trip.com's unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled travel experiences and solidifying its reputation for dedication to customer satisfaction. With this remarkable success, Tripstands firm as a pioneering global travel service provider, leading the way in shaping the future of travel.

