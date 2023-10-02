(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Oma Savings Bank PlcStock Exchange Release10/2/2023 Oma Savings Bank Plc: Acquisition of own shares 2.10.2023 In the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Trade date10/2/23 Bourse tradeBuy ShareOMASP Amount2,000SharesAverage price/ share20,5802EURTotal cost41,160.40EUR Company now holds a total of 107 686 shares including the shares repurchased on 2.10.2023 On behalf of Oma Savings Bank Plc Nordea Bank Finland Plc Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen
