Out-Of-Hospital Naloxone Administration To Be Studied In New Federally-Funded Project

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Phoenix, AZ, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In September 2023, the FDA awarded the American College of Medical Toxicology's (ACMT) Toxicology Investigators Consortium (ToxIC) through its Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) program (contract number 75F40123C00184) to examine the real-world administration of naloxone by community members, fire and police departments, and emergency medical services (EMS) personnel.

This 4-year (base and 3 option years) project, titled“ Real-World Examination of Naloxone for Drug Overdose Reversal (RENDOR) ,” will study out-of-hospital naloxone administration through a collaboration with EMS agencies in San Francisco, CA; Detroit, MI; Portland, OR; and Pittsburgh, PA. Patient enrollment for RENDOR is expected to launch March 1, 2024.

ACMT's Board President, Anthony Pizon, MD, FACMT states,“The RENDOR project aims for a better understanding of how naloxone is being used now that it has been made more accessible and widely available. Given that many patients who experience opioid overdose are never transported to the hospital, it is critically important to improve our understanding of pre-hospital naloxone use and the associated patient outcomes.”



The American College of Medical Toxicology (ACMT) is a professional, nonprofit association of physicians with recognized expertise and board certification in medical toxicology. Our members specialize in the prevention, evaluation, treatment, and monitoring of injury and illness from exposures to drugs and chemicals, as well as biological and radiological agents. ACMT members work in clinical, academic, governmental, and public health settings, and provide poison control center leadership.

The Toxicology Investigators Consortium (ToxIC) is a multicenter toxicosurveillance and research network that detects new drugs of abuse, monitors adverse effects of post-marketing medications, and identifies emerging toxicological threats. Led by medical toxicology physicians and registry experts, our projects involve case registry design and maintenance.

Attachments



(ACMT) Toxicology Investigators Consortium (ToxIC) The American College of Medical Toxicology (ACMT)



American College of Medical Toxicology

Toxicology Investigators Consortium (ToxIC) Website ToxIC's RENDOR Project





(ACMT) Toxicology Investigators Consortium (ToxIC) ToxIC is a multicenter toxicosurveillance and research network that detects new drugs of abuse, moni... The American College of Medical Toxicology (ACMT) ACMT is a professional, nonprofit association of physicians with recognized expertise and board cert... Tags naloxone FDA Fentanyl Overdose Substance Use Disorder Related Links