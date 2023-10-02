Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated With YFX

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of October 2, 2023.



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with YFX

OKX Wallet has integrated with YFX , a decentralized perpetual exchange with up to 100x leverage, high liquidity, and low fees.

YFX adopts the PvPool (PvP) trading mechanism, allowing traders and liquidity pools to trade directly. Liquidity providers can add or remove liquidity for linear, inverse, and quanto contracts to or from single-asset pools with no impermanent loss. Liquidity providers can earn transaction fees and profit from selling LP tokens at a higher price.

To access YFX with OKX, users simply need to:

Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on)Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing oneConnect their OKX Wallet to YFX via the web extension

OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .