Ekaru Announces Commitment To Growing Global Cybersecurity Success During Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2023

Ekaru - Proud Champion of Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Cybersecurity Awareness Month highlights the importance of cybersecurity in our daily lives and encourages individuals and businesses to stay safe online.

- Ann Westerheim, PhD.WESTFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Ekaru today announced its commitment to cybersecurity education by participating in the 20th Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Founded in 2004, Cybersecurity Awareness Month, held each October, is the world's foremost initiative aimed at promoting cybersecurity awareness and best practices. Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a collaborative effort among businesses, government agencies, colleges and universities, associations, nonprofit organizations, tribal communities, and individuals committed to educating others on online safety.“Government and Technology can only go so far for protecting against cyber threats, and security awareness is critical for staying safe online. Our mission at Ekaru is to help local businesses in the greater Boston area achieve stronger cyber resilience.” Ann Westerheim, PhD, Ekaru, Author of“Cybersecurity for Main Street: Cyber Fit in 21 Days”From mobile to connected home devices, technology is deeply intertwined with our lives. And while the evolution of technology accelerates, cybercriminals are working just as hard to find ways to compromise technology and disrupt personal and business life. For twenty Octobers and counting, Cybersecurity Awareness Month aims to highlight some of the emerging challenges that exist in the world of cybersecurity today and provide straightforward actionable guidance that anyone can follow to create a safe and secure digital world for themselves and their loved ones.Starting this year, the new theme of Cybersecurity Awareness Month is Secure Our World, with the main messaging revolving around four key cybersecurity best practices:1.Understanding the benefits of using a password manager and dispelling existing myths around password manager security and ease of use.2.Turning on multifactor authentication on personal devices and business networks.3.Recognizing and reporting phishing – still one of the primary threat actions used by cybercriminals today.4.Installing updates on a regular basis and turning on automated updates.Cybersecurity Awareness Month continues to build momentum and impact with the goal of providing everyone with the information they need to stay safer and more secure online. Ekaru is proud to support this far-reaching online safety awareness and education initiative which is co-managed by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the National Cybersecurity Alliance .For more information about Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2023 and how to participate in a wide variety of activities, visit cisa.gov/cybersecurity-awareness-month and staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month/. You can also follow and use the hashtag #CybersecurityAwarenessMonth and #SecureOurWorld on social media throughout the month.About EkaruEkaru ( ) provides a full range of Cybersecurity, Data Protection, and general IT services to small businesses in the greater Boston area. We have worked with businesses across many industries: medical offices, law firms, accounting firms, marketing firms, technology firms, non-profits, and more. We're on a mission to provide enterprise class technology service to small businesses with responsive, knowledgeable, local service. "Best tech company for small companies - much appreciated, what you do for us" "Great service, extraordinary expertise" "Always there to help and protect! Thanks!" "Helpful with impossible regulations and impossible computers" "Outstanding responsiveness, attitude + professional work"About Cybersecurity Awareness MonthCybersecurity Awareness Month is designed to engage and educate public- and private-sector partners through events and initiatives with the goal of raising awareness about cybersecurity to increase the resiliency of the nation in the event of a cyber incident. Since the Presidential proclamation establishing Cybersecurity Awareness Month in 2004, the initiative has been formally recognized by Congress, federal, state, and local governments and leaders from industry and academia. This united effort is necessary to maintain a cyberspace that is safer and more resilient and remains a source of tremendous opportunity and growth for years to come. For more information, visit cisa.gov/cybersecurity-awareness-month and staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month/

