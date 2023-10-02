LOCAL REAL ESTATE AGENT JOHN MYERS ACHIEVES NATIONAL RECOGNITION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- John Myers with Myers & Myers Real Estate has been awarded the Accredited Buyer's Representation (ABR) designation by the Real Estate Buyer's Agent Council (REBAC ) of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS (NAR).John Myers joins more than 27,000 real estate professionals in North America who have earned the ABR designation. All were required to complete a comprehensive course in buyer representation and an elective course focusing on a buyer representation specialty, in addition to submitting documentation verifying professional experience.John Myers is a distinguished professional in the real estate industry, serving as the owner-broker of Myers & Myers Real Estate, a top-performing real estate brokerage headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico. With a deep passion for real estate and a commitment to excellence, John has established himself as a top-performing Realtor, catering to the diverse needs of homebuyers, sellers, and real estate investors.John acquired his real estate license in 2010, marking the beginning of a successful and fulfilling career. His extensive knowledge of the local market, combined with his exceptional negotiation skills, has earned him a stellar reputation among clients and peers alike. John's expertise not only lies in facilitating smooth transactions for homebuyers and sellers but also in providing invaluable guidance to real estate investors, enabling them to make sound investment decisions.REBAC, founded in 1988, is the world's largest association of real estate professionals focused specifically on representing the real estate buyer. There are more than 40,000 active members of the organization worldwide.THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS, "The Voice for Real Estate," is the world's largest professional association, representing over 1.4 million members involved in all aspects of the real estate industry.

