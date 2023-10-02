Global Design Leader Umbra Announces Partnership With Nanoleaf

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Experience the cutting-edge LED Smart Lamps from Umbra, enhanced by Nanoleaf technology, showcased in all their brilliance.

The Cono Lamp is a Versatile Blend of Functionality and Home Decor Appeal

The Cup Lamp Is Your Ideal Table Companion. Effortlessly Illuminating Your Space and Keeping You Connected with Convenient Phone Charging.

Introducing the 'Smart Lamp Collection' for the Ultimate Fusion of Innovation and Design

BARRIE, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Umbra , a leading global design company known for its modern home décor solutions since its start in 1979, is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with Nanoleaf, the pioneer in smart lighting technology and innovation. Together, they have created a new type of smart lighting with the Smart Lamp Collection which includes the Cono Portable Lamp and Cup Lamp-a remarkable fusion of cutting-edge technology and elegant design redefining the meaning of intelligent illumination.The Umbra x Nanoleaf Smart Lamp Collection marks a historic moment for both companies as it solidifies Nanoleaf's unique design ethos of integrating technology & design together, as well as Umbra's first ever smart home product offering. At the heart of this collaboration lies the remarkable integration of Nanoleaf's state-of-the-art technology with Umbra's elevated functional designs for every day, merging the two together to offer design-forward smart lighting with full-spectrum RGBW light and advanced smart technology built on the Matter platform.“We're excited to partner with Nanoleaf to bring original and inspirational design to the SMART lighting category. With their expertise in smart home innovation and Umbra's passion for modern everyday design, we've created a beautiful collection of original and inspirational smart lighting products to elevate our customers' day to day spaces,” says Les Mandelbaum, President, and co-founder of Umbra.The Cono Portable Lamp is a portable lighting solution with a five-hour battery life that can power a perfect ambiance wherever you take it. Its playful design allows you to direct light where you need it by positioning it upright, on its side, or even upside down - for just a hint of illumination. Its unique leg design doubles as a handle so you comfortably move it around your home or use it like a torch, adding an element of play into your everyday lighting experience.Cono is constructed with a metal body on a stand moulded from a durable recycled plastic mixed with wood fibre composite, giving it an organic appearance.With full-spectrum RGBW lighting options and smart customizable settings, the Cono Portable Lamp provides over 16M rich color choices and lighting Scenes to adapt your space for any mood or occasion. Whether it's a cozy night in, an outdoor gathering, or a late-night reading session, you can easily change your environment by switching the light from a vibrant hue when hosting friends to a dim warm white for some relaxation time. Cono has a 5-hour battery life, and you can even set the Cono Lamp to automatically turn on and off at chosen times to get the exact lighting you need with the utmost ease. *The Cup Lamp is a beautifully crafted lamp that adds a touch of elegance to any workspace or study area. Incorporating a USB charging port and unique cup base makes it a perfect fit for limited desk space, providing both functional lighting and organizational appeal.Both the lamps feature Nanoleaf's advanced smart technology built on the Thread and Matter platform, allowing users to control the lighting through intuitive touch controls in Nanoleaf's mobile app. Turn on and off, control brightness, group lights by home and by room, create or download Scenes, or control all the lights in a room together. Explore an infinite number of ways that smart lighting can support your smarter life.The Nanoleaf x Umbra Cono Portable Lamp is available now for pre-order at and retails for $95 USD.The Cup Lamp will be available late 2023 and retails for $130 USD.For more information, please visit:

Lorenzo Calcagno

Umbra



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram