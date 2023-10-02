Newsmatics Tackles News Bias With Introduction Of Perspectify

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New website assigns labels to news outlets to enable wiser news consumption

- David Rothstein WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Newsmatics , a Washington, D.C.-based news tech company, launched Perspectify on October 1, 2023. Pushing back against misinformation is part of Newsmatics' core ethos, which is why Perspectify establishes a labeling system that highlights possible biases, credibility, and ownership of news outlets.It is really difficult for the average news consumer to find reliable, fact-based sources, but consumers are very hungry for that. Perspectify is here to satisfy that craving.When assigning labels, factors such as ownership, funding, content, affiliations, and media independence are taken into consideration. The 10 possible labels are left-wing, center-left, right-wing, center-right, neutral, government propaganda, government institution, pro-government, public broadcaster, and indeterminate.“It's nutritional labeling for your news mind,” said David Rothstein, CEO of Newsmatics.“Our hope is that within the next several years consuming news with labels becomes the new norm.”To date, Perspectify has indexed more than 351 million articles and more than 8,300 publications. By the summer of 2024, Perspectify plans to monitor the vast majority of English-language news publications.Perspectify is free and does not require a password. Upon visiting Perspectify.com, users can search for a topic of their choosing and apply which labels they'd like to see. Results can be compared side-by-side in two columns or in a single column.Users can register to receive a daily news digest via email with the latest news about that topic and utilize this feature to receive alerts when their name, business, or organization is mentioned in the news.Perspectify was created with the intent of enabling more transparency. It can also be used when citing sources in research papers, speeches, news articles, press releases, presentations, publications, and more to verify credited sources are fact-based to uphold professional credibility and reputation. Additionally, advertising, marketing, and communications professionals can reference Perspectify's labels when advising clients on which publications to purchase advertising in and grant interviews to. Educators who teach courses on media transparency are encouraged to include Perspectify in their curriculum.For more information, visit Perspectifyand check out Perspectify's media kit and press conference video .ABOUT NEWSMATICSNewsmatics is an independent, privately held global News Tech company headquartered in Washington, D.C., focused on news technology platform development. Our activities cover media monitoring, custom media analysis, and advanced intelligence software applications. The company's product line includes EIN Presswire, Affinity Group Publishing, Newsmatics News Index and Perspectify, among others. Our workforce consists of a global network of talented individuals focused on providing clarity and increasing transparency with respect to news content, while simultaneously striving to help fill local news deserts. To learn more about Newsmatics, click here .

