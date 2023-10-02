Veefriends And Gregorys Coffee Debut The Jolly Jack-O Pumpkin Chai Latte

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Jolly Jack-O will be available from October 2 through November 7 in all 37 Gregorys Coffee locations across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Washington D.C.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- To kick off the festive season, VeeFriends , a contemporary entertainment company with 283 characters created by serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk, and Gregorys Coffee are introducing“The Jolly Jack-O”, an new exclusive drink for Fall. This rich pumpkin chai latte is set to delight taste buds and bring jolly autumn cheers with every sip.Starting from October 2 to November 7, The Jolly Jack-O will be available in all 37 Gregorys Coffee locations across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The drink will come with custom VeeFriends Jolly Jack-O themed coffee sleeves.Based on VeeFriends' Jolly Jack-O character, the drink is a fusion of flavors that embody Jolly Jack-O's love for fall. The Jolly Jack-O starts with a base of Pumpkin Spice Chai Latte, a combination of robust, spiced flavor of chai tea with the warmth and sweetness of pumpkin. Gregorys Coffee infuses it with their rich and signature pumpkin sauce, resulting in a velvety-smooth and perfectly spiced drink that is perfect for every fall moment.Not only will all hot beverage orders be served with a bright orange Jolly Jack-O coffee cup sleeve, but orders also come with Jolly entertainment. Each Jolly Jack-O sleeve is equipped with a QR code that unlocks entertaining content and an opportunity to enter Jolly Jack-O's Challenge. One lucky winner will receive a $500 gift card from VeeFriends Shop and a $500 gift card from Gregorys Coffee.The Jolly Jack-O can be ordered hot or iced and will be available in multiple sizes with prices starting at $5.70 for a 12 oz drink.High-res images can be found HERE .About VeeFriendsVeeFriends is a contemporary entertainment company that combines art, storytelling, collecting, events and innovative technologies to build a community around a movement of kindness and positivity. The company's mission is to scale 283 unique VeeFriends characters and their attributes to create a better world. These characters foster a sense of community and inspire creativity, self-discovery, accountability, and personal growth. For more information, visit and join the discord channel.About Gregorys CoffeeGregorys was founded by Gregory Zamfotis in 2006 in Manhattan, New York with a strong focus on quality, innovative products, and world class service. The family-run business was founded with an uncompromising spirit of aiming high and never settling. We innovate endlessly to embody quality on all fronts and serve it to each of our patrons-our Gregulars-in just the way they need. Greogrys takes care of their own because we believe you shouldn't have to choose between your time and your standards.

Rachel Gunia

VeeFriends PR

