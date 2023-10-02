Alliance Memory Appoints Kim Newman As Global Account Manager For Jabil

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KIRKLAND, Wash., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory today announced it has named Kim Newman as global account manager for Jabil, a leading contract manufacturer used by many of the company's customers. In her new role, Ms. Newman will serve as Alliance Memory's global liaison for Jabil - strengthening the two companies' long-term strategic relationship while promoting continued growth and enhancing customer satisfaction across North America, Asia, and Europe.



Ms. Newman brings over 40 years of experience in the electronics industry to Alliance Memory. As owner and president of BlueSail Global Services, Inc., she has worked with Jabil for nine years as an independent global manufacturer's representative. Prior to that, she served in a variety of roles at manufacturer's representative Sun Marketing Group over a period of 21 years, including channel sales/operations manager and global key account manager. In addition, she has held the positions of product manager at Arrow Electronics and marketing coordinator at Harris Semiconductor/Intersil.

“We are delighted to announce the addition of Kim to the Alliance Memory team,” said David Bagby, president and CEO of Alliance Memory.“Her long history of working with Jabil - in addition to her close proximity to Jabil's headquarters in St. Petersburg, Florida - will ensure a smooth process for our customers that outsource their manufacturing to the company, while further strengthening the vital relationship between our organizations. We couldn't be more thrilled to have her on board.”

“It's great news to hear that Alliance Memory has hired Kim to further bolster the partnership between our two companies,” said Brad Crouch, global commodity management at Jabil.“Having known Kim for many years, I'm confident she'll be an invaluable asset to the Alliance team, and instrumental in helping us continue to provide Alliance Memory solutions as viable memory options for our customers.”

“It's an exciting time to be joining Alliance Memory, a company that has not only solidified its reputation as a provider of legacy devices that prevent costly redesigns, but has also expanded its product portfolio with innovative solutions that are keeping it ahead of the curve,” said Ms. Newman.“Drawing upon my direct experience working with Jabil, I'm enthusiastic about the opportunity to fortify the relationship between the two organizations, which ultimately benefits our existing customers while attracting new ones.”

Ms. Newman is located in Melbourne, Florida, and reports to Mr. Bagby. She can be reached at .

About Alliance Memory Inc.

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company's product range includes flash, DRAM, and SRAM memory ICs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 128GB. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at .

Link to image of Kim Newman:



Agency Contact:

Bob Decker

Redpines

+1 415 409 0233



