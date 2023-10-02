(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Meet Xstrahl and Explore Advancements in Radiotherapy at ASTRO 2023

Visit Xstrahl, a leading provider of radiotherapy solutions, at booth 2261 and join the International Organization for Radiation for Benign Conditions

- Abe ElkinsonLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The ASTRO 2023 conference initiates a new programme of activities with Xstrahl , including the availability of the International Organization for Radiation for Benign Conditions (IORBC ) membership sign-up at their booth.IORBC is the first international society dedicated to the use of radiotherapy for treating benign conditions.Through a closer collaboration with Xstrahl, the society and the broader radiotherapy community, IORBC aims to address challenges in amplifying radiation therapy's role in benign condition treatment.CEO of IORBC, Abe Elkinson, stated that“radiotherapy can have significant positive impact for those patients suffering from painful benign conditions. Yet, whilst there is significant literature evidencing its efficacy, several issues hinder its widespread adoption”These include:Radiation specialists' knowledge gap,A need for further high-quality research,Funding shortages in healthcare systems,Over-estimation of radiation-induced cancer risks.The IORBC is committed to addressing these issues by enhancing awareness, education, and implementation and welcomes the essential support from founding sponsor, Xstrahl in meeting these challenges to:Foster a provider community for benign condition radiotherapy,Augment radiotherapy professional education and training,Establish a centralised evidence resource and advocate for novel research.Xstrahl are located at booth 2261 at ASTRO 2023 Annual Meeting.IORBC Membership provides access to a growing physician and clinical network, up to date research data, protocols & best practice alongside webinars and symposiums.There is no cost to join the IORBC community.

