TEKTELIC Joins Semtech Webinar On Low-Power Asset Tracking Solutions Built On AWS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- TEKTELIC is excited to announce a webinar on building and delivering low-power asset solutions with speakers from TEKTELIC, Semtech , and Amazon Web Services (AWS ).TEKTELIC and Semtech are members of the AWS Partner Network (APN), a global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings.Join Karthik Ranjan, IoT Connected Services Partnerships and Solutions Leader at Semtech, Jack Stuart, Director of Business Development at TEKTELIC, and Max Wu, AWS Device Location Product Manager at AWS, in our session on October 4, 2023, about the future of asset tracking and how to drive business outcome for customers.This webinar will provide valuable insights on how to leverage LoRa EdgeTM powered trackers to build innovative asset tracking solutions using AWS IoT Core Device Location that meet the unique needs of your business through benefits, such as reducing operational cost, improving efficiency, and loss prevention.AWS IoT Core Device Location is a managed feature of AWS IoT Core that helps determine the location of your IoT devices using third-party solvers and allows customers to choose the appropriate location technology for their business without relying on Global Positioning System (GPS) hardware only.You will have the opportunity to1.Explore Semtech's chip-to-cloud solution: Discover how Semtech's chip-to-cloud solution integrates LoRa EdgeTM silicon with AWS IoT Core Device Location, helping to address limitations often associated with traditional asset tracking methods, allowing to significantly extend the battery life of asset trackers, and providing accurate geolocation, even indoors, through additional features, such as Wi-Fi scanning support.2.Learn more about use cases: TEKTELIC will share diverse use cases spanning cargo, animal, and people tracking using asset trackers that are readily available and can seamlessly integrate into new and existing solutions built on AWS.3.Unlock the value of Location-Based Asset Tracking: Leverage the experience and expertise of TEKTELIC, Semtech, and AWS to take advantage of the business benefits of location-aware assets.Webinar registration: To secure your spot in this webinar, please register using the following link:Don't miss this opportunity to gain knowledge, network with industry experts, and be at the forefront of asset tracking solutions. Come together with TEKTELIC, Semtech, and AWS on October 4 at 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. PDT.About Semtech:Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) is a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems, and cloud connectivity service provider dedicated to delivering high-quality technology solutions that enable a smarter, more connected, and sustainable planet. Our global teams are committed to empowering solution architects and application developers to develop breakthrough products for the infrastructure, industrial, and consumer markets. To learn more about Semtech technology, visit us at or follow us on LinkedIn: or X: .Semtech and the Semtech logo are registered trademarks or service marks, and LoRa EdgeTM is a trademark or service mark of Semtech Corporation or its subsidiaries.About TEKTELIC:TEKTELIC Communications is a leading supplier of LoRaWAN® IoT gateways, sensors, and end-to-end solutions. The products of the company are designed for Carrier-Grade performance, reliability, and universal compatibility. The range of products offered by the company covers all ISM frequency bands, can be deployed easily, and works right out of the box. To learn more, visit

Jack Stuart

TEKTELIC Communications Inc.

+1 403-338-6900

email us here