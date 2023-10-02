Benefits That Matter: SCAN Announces Medicare Advantage Offerings For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Products and Plans Include Ground-Breaking Pharmacy Benefits, First Medicare Advantage Plan Designed for Women and Reduced Maximum Out of Pocket Costs

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- SCAN Health Plan , one of the fastest growing Medicare Advantage plans in the country, continues to be a pioneer in offering older adults in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and New Mexico products that are tailored to their unique needs and providing coverage that significantly reduces-and in some cases eliminates-out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs.In addition to the standard and supplemental benefits that SCAN offers in select plans to Medicare Advantage members in 22 counties across five states, starting in 2024 members will have new and improved offerings that include:.$0 or $11 (for a one-month supply) on some of the most popular brand-name medications used to treat heart disease and diabetes.*.The first-of-its-kind Medicare Advantage Plan designed to meet the health needs of women..Reduced Maximum Out of Pocket (MOOP) costs, including a decrease from $499 to $199 in select plans..A new multi-condition Chronic Special Needs Plan (C-SNP).“At SCAN, listening to the needs of older adults and meeting those needs through our Medicare Advantage benefits is always our priority,” said Karen Schulte, president of Medicare for SCAN Health Plan.“This year, with the cost of living and the cost of healthcare continuing to rise, we're offering benefits that make health and well-being affordable and accessible.”Tier 6: Brand Name Drugs at Generic PricesThe Biden administration is set to negotiate drug costs for ten name-brand medications in Medicare. But those changes won't take effect until 2026. Seeing the immediate need, SCAN took matters into its own hands and in 2024, two years ahead of when the government will negotiate maximum fair drug prices with applicable manufacturers, SCAN members will have access to 13 name-brand drugs (six of which are on the administration's negotiation list) for either $0 or $11* per month, depending on their plan.Many of the prescriptions are mainstay treatments for stroke prevention, diabetes and heart failure with no comparable generic alternatives. These prescriptions are available to SCAN members with no prior authorization.SCAN's complete Tier 6 is comprised of:.Eliquis.Xarelto.Jardiance.Januvia.Farxiga.Entresto.Tradjenta.Janumet.Synjardy.Xigduo.Trijardy.Glyxambi.JentaduetoInspired: Designed by Women, for WomenStudies show that nearly two out of three women aged 50 and older say they are regularly discriminated against and that their health issues are often downplayed, if not dismissed. Understanding the unique needs women have along their aging journey, SCAN is launching SCAN Inspired (HMO), the first Medicare Advantage plan designed by women, for women.SCAN Inspired will be offered in California's Orange County and in Los Angeles County in partnership with Cedars-Sinai.SCAN Inspired members will have access to a Women's Health Advocate, a dedicated care professional who will ensure they receive personalized care tailored to their needs. In addition, member benefits also include:.$0 estrogen therapy.Enhanced over-the-counter catalogue for women's health and wellness.High-end fitness facilities, boutique studios, on demand and livestreaming fitness developed for women.Weight management program reimbursement.Curated health, wellness and lifestyle eventsExpansions and New Special Needs PlansSince launching in California's Los Angeles and Riverside Counties in 2023, SCAN Affirm partnered with Included LGBTQ+ Health (HMO), the first plan designed to support the unique healthcare needs and challenges of LGBTQ+ older adults, now boasts a membership of nearly 1,000 and will expand into San Diego, Orange and San Francisco counties effective January 1, 2024.In addition, SCAN will launch SCAN Strive (HMO C-SNP), a new Chronic Special Needs Plan (C-SNP) in 13 counties across California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas.Current SCAN SNP members also receive:.$0 copays for all prescription drugs**.No-cost access to virtual behavioral health services.Unlimited transportation and in-home caregiving services in select plansAnd come 2024, SCAN's existing Special Needs Plans (SNP) will expand into additional territories:. SCAN Embrace (HMO I-SNP), the fastest growing Institutional Special Needs Plan (I-SNP) in California, will be offered in Arizona as a point-of-service plan.. SCAN Balance (HMO C-SNP), tailored for members with diabetes, will be offered in California's Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties.. SCAN Heart First (HMO C-SNP), designed for members with chronic heart failure and other cardiovascular disorders, will be offered in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Stanislaus and Santa Clara counties in California.While benefits and availability vary by plan and county, all SCAN plans include coverage for doctor visits, preventive care and hospital stays-at $0 in many plans. Select SCAN plans also provide a variety of value-added benefits, such as over-the-counter medications, gym memberships, acupuncture and chiropractic services, transportation, and hearing aids.The Annual Enrollment Period for selecting a Medicare Advantage plan for 2024 runs Oct. 15-Dec. 07, 2023.As of January 1, 2024, SCAN Health Plan will operate in 13 California counties including Los Angeles, Riverside, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego, Ventura, Alameda, San Mateo, San Francisco, Stanislaus, Fresno, Madera and Santa Clara.SCAN Health Plan (Nevada) will operate in Nye County and Clark County, Nevada.SCAN Health Plan (Texas) will operate in Harris and Bexar Counties, TexasSCAN Health Plan (New Mexico) will operate in Bernalillo and Sandoval Counties, New MexicoSCAN Desert Health Plan will operate in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal Counties in Arizona.For more information about plan benefits and enrollment details, please visit .*Copay/coinsurance may vary by plan/county and may change during the Coverage Gap stage. Drug List is subject to change.**Only available in the SCAN Connections (HMO D-SNP) plan. $0 copay for prescription drugs provided as part of the Value-Based Insurance Design (VBID) program.SCAN Health Plan in California, Nevada, Texas, and New Mexico and SCAN Desert Health Plan in Arizona are HMO plans with Medicare contracts. Enrollment in SCAN Health Plan and SCAN Desert Health Plan depend on contract renewal.Other providers are available in SCAN's network.Language assistance services are available. Call 1-800-559-3500 for assistance.About SCAN Health PlanSCAN Health Plan is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 285,000 members across California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas. Since its founding in 1977, SCAN has been a mission-driven organization dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers regardless of plan membership. SCAN also offers educational programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities and other community services throughout our service areas. To learn more, visit scanhealthplanor follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.

