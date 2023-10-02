Viva Medsuites Expands With A New State-Of-The-Art Medical Co-Working Clinic In Mesa, Arizona

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Building on the success of its first location in Scottsdale, Viva MedSuites is excited to announce the grand opening of its second facility in Mesa, Arizona.

- John GrobergMESA, ARIZONA, MARICOPA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The new Mesa location is in the Stapley Medical Plaza at 1910 S. Stapley Dr, Suite 120, Mesa AZ 85204. Its central location at the NWC of Stapley and Baseline, right off the Stapley Dr. exit of US 60 Freeway, is ideal for serving the east valley markets of Mesa, Gilbert, Tempe, Chandler and southeast Phoenix. The new Mesa location opens in October 2023.John Groberg, the owner of Viva MedSuites, remarked, "After witnessing the success and positive feedback from our Scottsdale location , where we have served over 200 medical practices since 2017, it was evident that there was demand for expanding our high-quality, flexible medical spaces into more locations. Taking into account everything we've learned over the last 6 years, the Mesa location is nearly twice the size and is designed to be a significant upgrade from our first Scottsdale location. We expect many of our current medical practices that utilize our Scottsdale location will also utilize our Mesa location to be able to better serve patients in the east valley with a new and convenient location."One of the highlights of the Mesa Medical Offices is its comprehensive range of amenities. It begins with a comfortable patient waiting room with a staffed front desk ensuring efficient patient management. The clinic has a spacious modern design and includes fully furnished exam rooms, counseling rooms, an IV therapy room, MA stations, a provider workroom, a fully equipped break room and in-suite bathrooms. The clinic provides professional office and medical equipment, medical waste disposal, and ample lockable storage for practice supplies as well as lockable refrigerated storage. There is also an equipment storage room for larger equipment. It is also equipped with a state-of-the-art sound masking system throughout the entire space to provide a high level of voice privacy. Providers can also choose to utilize Viva MedSuites' in-house administrative and medical assistant services as needed, or bring in their own assistants if desired.Providers can customize their plans to fit their needs and add or remove time or resources as needed. Viva MedSuites offers plans that range from hourly pay-as-you-go bookings to weekly recurring time blocks to full-time exclusive rooms.A testament to Viva MedSuites' versatility and commitment to excellence, their client base includes a diverse range of medical professionals. From surgeons and orthopedic specialists to nurse practitioners, naturopathic doctors, and medical weight loss experts, Viva MedSuites offers a tailored solution to fit the unique needs of each specialty.Groberg added, "Our primary intention has always been to empower healthcare professionals with the environment, space, tools and support services they need to successfully opt out of the old way of doing medical clinics, which is both expensive and inflexible. We provide an ideal solution for many independent practitioners as well as satellite clinics for corporate practices. With the addition of our Mesa Medical Offices, we're thrilled to extend our reach and provide even more healthcare professionals with the solutions that will allow them to thrive while staying lean and flexible so they can respond intelligently to whatever their practice may need in the future."For more information about Viva MedSuites or to schedule a tour of the new Mesa facility, interested parties are encouraged to visit our website .Mesa Location1910 S Stapley Dr Suite 120Mesa, AZ480-605-0802Scottsdale Location9700 N. 91st St., Suite A-115Scottsdale, AZ480-616-2400

