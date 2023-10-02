Getting Out Of Debt Joyfully, The Self-Paced Course, Now Launched.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Getting Out of Debt Joyfully has just been released as a self-paced online course.

If you were choosing your financial reality what would you choose?

- Simone MilasasHOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Off the back of the wildly successful book, Getting out of Debt Joyfully, best-selling author Simone Milasas has released her brand new course of the same name.After living many years as a self-confessed“financial mess”, spending way too much money and ignoring her finances, Simone completely changed her money situation using the tools of Access Consciousness.The Getting Out of Debt Joyfully course is broken up into 16 engaging and easy-to-watch videos, and is not just for those in debt - it is also helpful for anyone who desires to have more money and increase revenue streams.“There is so much information in this course. I did it over a few nights at my own pace. It's not your typical heavy-money class, it got me motivated to take action. Simone talks about the psychology of having money and the importance of your mindset to make money. It was kind of like the laws of the universe with money. I am so grateful I found this.” Jessica, Sydney.Using personal anecdotes, Simone invites everyone to what else is possible when you move away from fixed points of view and other people's projections, and start looking at what is true for you.“What would it take to receive more money than you know is possible?” That is the thread that weaves throughout the course which covers many topics from what to do when overwhelm comes up, to the importance of gratitude, the power of choice, and simple actionable steps you can take to get out of debt and stay there.“It's not about doing more. It's about coming out of judgment, asking the right questions, and having gratitude for what you do. Then prosperity and possibilities show up”, says Simone Milasas.Getting out of Debt Joyfully, the self-paced course is now available on Kajabi.Website:Program: Includes 16 modules with videos, home play, and a private telegram group.Cost: $350Media enquiries:

