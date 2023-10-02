Remotelyme Honored As A Most Fundable Company By Pepperdine Graziadio Business School

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RemotelyMe is Silver Winner for Pepperdine's Most Fundable Companies List

RemotelyMe touts visual #neuroscience and cognitive #AI #software to win #Pepperdine Silver award as a Top 12 Most Fundable Company out of 3,000 Startups.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- RemotelyMe was selected as a Silver winner by the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School for the sixth annual Most Fundable Companies® List. RemotelyMe competed against over 3,000 early-stage companies in the U.S. to be named one of sixteen companies total, and one of only five Silver level winners. RemotelyMe delivered a five-minute investment presentation at a formal event at the Pepperdine campus in Malibu, California, on September 28, 2023. The event video is available at this link .

RemotelyMe is a veteran-owned business that uniquely solves the world's number one workplace problem with visual neuroscience and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI). According to research from Gallup and other analysts, low trust and high stress is costing global firms almost $9 trillion annually. Nearly 80 percent of workers don't trust employers, resulting in 77 percent disengagement. RemotelyMe helps Human Resources and recruiting professionals address these issues with patent-pending alternatives to outdated candidate assessments, employee engagement surveys, and learning and development platforms.

“Deloitte says high trust firms can drive 400 percent more business performance and 79 percent more productivity,” said Bill Reed, RemotelyMe's chief marketing officer and co-founder.“The Pepperdine team, consisting of renowned business and investment experts, completed months-long due diligence on a par with leading venture capital firms. Using proprietary data-driven analysis, Pepperdine selected RemotelyMe as a Silver winner, placing us in the top one percent of 3,000 startups reviewed. RemotelyMe plans to close our Seed round in early 2024, and recognition as a Most Fundable Company in 2023 will greatly improve our success.”

Pepperdine due diligence experts reviewed RemotelyMe's team, market, solutions, customer traction, intellectual property, financials, and Board Advisors-which include CxOs from Southwest Airlines, Royal Caribbean, ADT, Walmart, Udemy, Highspot, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. RemotelyMe's PDQAPP extracts data from LinkedIn profiles and uses cognitive AI and neuroscience to pre-assess and score for specific soft skills needed for job success. RemotelyMe's candidate assessment uses visual neuroscience that takes nine minutes, achieves a 93 percent Cronbach's Alpha validity, and a 97 percent completion rate. In comparison, text-based tests-many invented decades ago-often take forty-five minutes, have a 30 percent completion rate, and 50 percent validity.

“Neuroscience confirms that text and numbers only access your logical neocortex, which is responsible for only ten percent of your decision-making,” says Dr. German Fresco, a PhD neuroscientist and RemotelyMe's chief science officer.“RemotelyMe's visual neuroscience evaluative storytelling, or ViNES, accesses one hundred percent of your decision-making brain to achieve industry-leading validity while determining soft skills and trust factors.”

As a winner on the Most Fundable Companies List, RemoteyMe will be profiled on Entrepreneurand will be featured in the December 2023 print issue. For a complete list of winners, visit .

About RemotelyMe

RemotelyMe is a veteran-owned business that uniquely solves the world's number one workplace problem, related to low trust and high stress, with visual neuroscience and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI). RemotelyMe helps Human Resources and recruiting professionals at small to large firms address trust and soft skill issues with cutting edge alternatives to outdated candidate assessments, employee engagement surveys, and learning and development platforms. RemotelyMe has been honored as a Top 25 Work Tech Vendor by leading analyst Starr Conspiracy and a Better Workplaces Challenge Cup Regional Finalist by the Society of Human Resources Management (SHRM).

About Pepperdine Most Fundable Companies

The Most Fundable Companies List is an annual program hosted by the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School aimed to promote startup business development by providing pathways for startup funding and inspiring entrepreneurial spirit across the nation. More than 3,000 companies across all 50 states applied for the 2023 program. The Pepperdine Graziadio Business School's Most Fundable Companies Showcase presented by the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship took place on September 28, 2023 at Pepperdine University's Villa Graziadio Executive Center.

Disclaimers: The Pepperdine Most Fundable Companies list does not represent an offer to sell securities. It does not constitute investment advice, nor is it an endorsement of any particular product or service. Pepperdine University is not a broker-dealer and does not perform services provided by a broker-dealer, including but not limited to any financial or investment advising.

RemotelyMe Pepperdine Most Fundable Companies Presentation