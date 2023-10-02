B'nai Torah Congregation Is Collecting Cereal Through October To Fill Local Food Pantry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

B'nai Torah Congregation

Summer Faerman

Summer Faerman, Director of the TLC Program at B'nai Torah, Launches the 'We Take Food Insecurity Cerealously' Drive to Celebrate Her Birthday

- Faerman, Director of the TLC ProgramBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- B'nai Torah Congregation, the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida, is hosting a cereal collection drive through the end of October, which is also known as 'Tackling Hunger Month.' All of the collected cereal boxes will be donated to the Jacobson Family Food Pantry in Delray Beach at the end of the month.The drive is being hosted by Summer Faerman, Director of the Meryl and Ron Gallatin TLC (Tzedekah, Learning and Chesed) Program at B'nai Torah Congregation, in honor of her birthday on October 5. Faerman hosted a similar drive last year, during which she helped collect thousands of cans of white tuna.“I always pick an item that is hard to come by at the food pantries or food banks,” Faerman said.“Cereal is expensive, yet it is a staple in so many homes. Our hope is to show the community that B'nai Torah Congregation takes food insecurity 'cerealously.'”According to the e-commerce accelerator Pattern, the average price for all cereals rose by 13.6% from Q1 2022 to Q1 2023.To participate in the cereal drive, please drop off unopened cereal boxes at B'nai Torah Congregation (6261 SW 18th Street, Boca Raton, FL 33433) or purchase a box on the congregation's Amazon wish list here: . (Choose TLC/Summer Faerman in dropdown menu.)About the Meryl and Ron Gallatin Tzedekah, Learning and Chesed (TLC) ProgramThe Meryl and Ron Gallatin Tzedakah, Learning and Chesed (TLC) Program of B'nai Torah Congregation, led by Summer Faerman, is B'nai Torah's Congregation's central source for meaningful mitzvah opportunities that help make a difference in our community and throughout the world. The program was developed to teach the core Jewish value of tzedakah – through learning and action – to people of all ages within the congregation. It was first instituted in 2012 and has continued to grow in size and scope. This flagship mitzvah program touches all areas of critical need including hunger, homelessness, literacy, elder care, vulnerable populations, special needs and more. Learn more at .About B'nai Torah CongregationB'nai Torah Congregation is the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida with over 1,300 membership families. It is a close-knit, multi-generational, modern, and egalitarian synagogue, which offers diverse services, programs of worship, learning, tzedakah, social action, and social activities. B'nai Torah Congregation creates a perfect outlet for arts, culture, and learning, and we are home to several schools of Jewish education. The synagogue, which offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities that will enrich the synagogue experience, is a tremendous and vibrant center for tzedakah acts and projects that touch thousands of people. Learn more at .

