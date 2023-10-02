Newtekone, Inc. CEO, Barry Sloane, To Present At The LD Micro 'Sweet Sixteen' Main Event XVI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewtekOne, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEWT), announced today that NewtekOne's CEO and President, Barry Sloane, will present at the LD Micro 'Sweet Sixteen' Main Event XVI tomorrow, Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 8:00 AM PDT (11:00 AM EDT), Track 1, at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.



The livestream of the presentation and the question-and-answer session can be accessed in the 'Events & Presentations' section of the 'Investor Relations' portion of Newtek's website at NewtekOne Events and Presentations . A replay of the presentation will be available in the same location on Newtek's website after the completion of the live event and will be available for a period of 90 days thereafter.

About NewtekOne, Inc.

NewtekOne ® , Your Business Solutions Company®, is a financial holding company, which along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries, (collectively,“NewtekOne”), provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to the small- and medium-sized business (“SMB”) market. Since 1999, NewtekOne has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to SMB relationships across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses and reduce their risk.

NewtekOne's and its subsidiaries' business and financial solutions include: banking (Newtek Bank, N.A.), Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions , Electronic Payment Processing , Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting) , eCommerce , Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing , Insurance Solutions , Web Services , and Payroll and Benefits Solutions .

Newtek ® , NewtekOne®, Newtek Bank®, National Association, Your Business Solutions Company® and One Solution for All Your Business Needs® are registered trademarks of NewtekOne, Inc.



Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. Actual results and capital and other financial conditions may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors. Factors that could cause NewtekOne, Inc's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in NewtekOne, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on NewtekOne, Inc's website ( and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website ( Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NewtekOne, Inc. speak only as to the date they are made, and NewtekOne, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

SOURCE: NewtekOne, Inc.

Investor Relations & Public Relations

Contact: Jayne Cavuoto

Telephone: (212) 273-8179 /