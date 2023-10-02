Accarent Health To Offer GRAIL's Galleri®, A Multi-Cancer Early Detection Test To Its Network And Members

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Baltimore, MD, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accarent Health announced today the availability of Galleri®, a multi-cancer early detection (MCED) screening test to its network of patients, self-insured employers, plan administrators, brokers, and other ecosystem partners. Including Galleri as part of Accarent's oncology service enables Accarent to provide a comprehensive cancer solution and provide patient support from start to finish.

"Accarent Health is thrilled to offer the Galleri test by GRAIL, a pioneer in early cancer detection technology. This new offering represents another pivotal step in our mission to provide comprehensive, transparent, bundled, quality, and cost-effective cancer pathways for the nation's self-insured employers and their employees,” said Tim Koch, President at Accarent Health.“By incorporating Grail's advanced screening tools into our cancer pathways, we can help to ensure early detection, improve outcomes, and reduce healthcare costs for our clients."

The Galleri test can detect a shared cancer signal across more than 50 types of cancer through a routine blood draw. When a cancer signal is detected, the Galleri test predicts the cancer signal origin, or where the cancer is located in the body, with high accuracy to help guide the next steps to diagnosis.

“One in two to one in three of us will be diagnosed with cancer in our lifetimes, yet currently recommended screening tests only find 15% of the total cancer burden among those eligible for screening,” said Jeffrey Venstrom, MD, Chief Medical Officer at GRAIL.“We are excited that Accarent Health is offering the Galleri test to its network enabling access to a promising tool in our arsenal for finding cancers earlier.”

More than 609,000 people die from cancer each year in the U.S., according to the American Cancer Society. This is in large part because some of the deadliest cancers are found too late when outcomes are often poorer. Recommended screening tests save lives, but only cover five cancer types in the U.S.: breast, colon, cervical, prostate, and, in high-risk adults, lung. In fact, about 71% of cancer deaths are from cancers that lack recommended early detection screening.

About Accarent Health

Accarent Health is a care management platform granting access to pre-negotiated, bundled prices for complex medical procedures and treatments and various behavioral health treatment bundles, eliminating unpredictable costs and providing increased access to quality care. Certified nurse case managers and concierges make up the Accarent Care Team, who help the patient navigate the process, answer questions, coordinate care with providers, and assist with lodging and transportation. For more information or to access these or other behavioral health treatment options, visit Accarent Health at .

Important Galleri Safety Information

The Galleri test is recommended for use in adults with an elevated risk for cancer, such as those aged 50 or older. The Galleri test does not detect all cancers and should be used in addition to routine cancer screening tests recommended by a healthcare provider. Galleri is intended to detect cancer signals and predict where in the body the cancer signal is located. Use of Galleri is not recommended in individuals who are pregnant, 21 years old or younger, or undergoing active cancer treatment.

Results should be interpreted by a healthcare provider in the context of medical history, clinical signs and symptoms. A test result of“Cancer Signal Not Detected” does not rule out cancer. A test result of“Cancer Signal Detected” requires confirmatory diagnostic evaluation by medically established procedures (e.g., imaging) to confirm cancer.

If cancer is not confirmed with further testing, it could mean that cancer is not present or testing was insufficient to detect cancer, including due to the cancer being located in a different part of the body. False-positive (a cancer signal detected when cancer is not present) and false-negative (a cancer signal not detected when cancer is present) test results do occur. Rx only.

Laboratory/Test Information

GRAIL's clinical laboratory is certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA) and accredited by the College of American Pathologists. The Galleri test was developed, and its performance characteristics were determined by GRAIL. The Galleri test has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. GRAIL's clinical laboratory is regulated under CLIA to perform high-complexity testing. The Galleri test is intended for clinical purposes.

GRAIL Provider Page





Tags #earlydetection #cancersolution #transparencyinhealthcare #galleri Related Links