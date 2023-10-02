Heath Consultants Incorporated Launches Rebranding Initiative After 90 Years In Business

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Family-Owned Methane Emissions Leader Revitalizes Brand Identity for Future Growth

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Heath Consultants Incorporated , an industry leader in methane emissions detection for over 90 years, today announced a comprehensive rebranding initiative, including a new logo, vision and mission statements, tradename, and website. These exciting changes commemorate Heath's nine-decade history while positioning the company for continued innovation and leadership in the natural gas industry."During our 90th year in business, we decided it was time for a fresh look that speaks more to our goals for the future within the methane emissions industry," said Carolyn Heath Haag, President and Chairwoman of the family-owned company. "With the revamp of our logo, we also updated our vision and mission statements to align with our present and future goals of reducing hazardous emissions through cutting-edge technologies and services."The new Heath logo features a forward-leaning green flame symbolizing the company's steadfast commitment to the safe, environmentally responsible use of natural gas. The "H" with flame can also be used as a stand-alone brand mark, evoking the image of households and businesses benefiting from natural gas in a safe manner.The refreshed vision and mission statements reflect Heath's dedication to remaining at the forefront of methane emissions detection and reduction. The new vision statement reads, "Be the energy industry leader in methane emissions detection to improve safety, health and the environment." The mission statement declares, "Provide innovative technologies and services for prevention, detection and quantification of hazardous emissions in the energy infrastructure."In addition to the new visual identity, Heath has embraced the ideology that its offerings extend beyond traditional consulting services. The company's wide array of sophisticated methane detection products is designed to reduce harmful environmental emissions and protect life and property. Heath also provides gas utilities leak detection and related services through its 1,600 highly trained service personnel nationwide.Heath was founded in 1933 and virtually invented what has become today's utility-related methane leak detection industry. The woman-owned business is certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).The new website, developed in alignment with the refreshed brand identity, offers an improved user experience allowing customers to easily access information on Heath's products, services, and history."We're excited about this new chapter for Heath Consultants and continuing to serve the natural gas industry with excellence and integrity," added Heath Haag.For more information on Heath Consultants Incorporated, visit the new website at heathus.###

