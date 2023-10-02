Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032


Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Global Market Report – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The cardiovascular medical lasers market is projected to hit $0.9 billion in 2027 with a 43.2% CAGR, per TBRC's“Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2023.”

Rising cardiovascular disease prevalence boosts cardiovascular medical lasers market. North America leads with major players like Boston Scientific Corp., Cardiovascular Systems, and Royal Philips NV.

Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Market Segments
.By Type: Excimer Laser, Carbon Dioxide Laser
.By Application: Laser Vascular Anastomosis, Transmyocardial Laser Revascularization, and Laser Angioplasty for Peripheral Arterial Diseases
.By End Use: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers
.By Geography: The cardiovascular medical lasers global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cardiovascular medical lasers are used in the treatment of medical conditions related to the heart. These lasers are commonly used during transmyocardial laser revascularization.

