Aspring Minority Female Engineers Descend On Charlote NASCAR Race

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Scholarship Recipients Get Motorsports Immersion

Scholarship Recipients to Tour, Attend Charlotte Race Weekend

- Reggie HumphreyATLANTA, GA, USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Four recipients from STEAM Sports Foundation's scholarship program for minority females in automotive/motorsports engineering get an up-close-and-in-person look at the race industry Oct. 6-8 at Charlotte Motor Speedway thanks to General Motors.The Immersion Tour, designed to show the students potential career opportunities in motorsports, will feature stops at General Motors Research and Technical Center as well as race shop operations for both Hendrick Motorsports and Trackhouse Racing.“We realized that engineering students who are interested in the automotive, transportation sector, rarely get opportunities to experience what a career opportunity may look like in motorsports,” said Reggie Humphrey, General Motors' Director of DEI Operations.“We felt that our world-class research facility in North Carolina along with several of our top tier race operations could give them that experience.”Attending the Immersion Tour for the weekend will be Kimberly Betty of Kettering University, Ashley Jones of Wayne State, Taya Dinkins-Goldsmith of Oakland University and Tanya Andres from Universal Technical Institute's Lisle, IL campus. Betty was STEAM Sports Foundation's inaugural recipient in 2021. She did an internship at GM's Tech Center in Concord during the summer of 2022.“We are constantly in search of engineering and computer science talent,” said Alba Colon, Hendrick Motorsports' Director of Technical Partnerships and board member of STEAM Sports Foundation.“We know that what we do and offer is unique, and what better way to show that than to have these students become immersed in our behind-the-scenes operation.”“A weekend like this goes a long way in opening doors for women of color who traditionally have not seen or imagined career opportunities within the motorsport ranks,” said Bob Dickinson, the foundation's director.“We appreciate all that General Motors is doing to provide this type of experience and opportunities.”About STEAM Sports FoundationRecognizing workforce and economic development as integral parts of corporate growth, STEAM Sports Foundation works with companies, educators and sports groups to develop initiatives around science, technology, engineering, arts and math that impact the world of sports & entertainment. The foundation's focus is on scholarships and career summits in an effort to help create tomorrow's vibrant workforce. Its“Women of Color” scholarship program in automotive/motorsports engineering provides diversity to a transportation industry that is ever-changing via innovation and technology with individuals who traditionally did not consider these career paths simply because they saw few who looked like them in the industry. To date, the foundation has provided seven $5,000 scholarships to women of color

Bob Dickinson

STEAM Sports Foundation

+1 770-815-0125

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram