Toilet Roll Market Size, Share, Advancements And Growth Outlook For 2023-2032

Toilet Roll Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

As per TBRC's toilet roll market forecast, the toilet roll market size is predicted to reach $21.91 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

The toilet roll market growth is due to the increase in demand for hygiene products among residents of urban regions. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Georgia-Pacific, Seventh Generation, Cascades, Essity, Reckitt Benckiser, Angel Soft, and Caprice Green Toilet Paper.

Trending Toilet Roll Market Trend

Companies in the toilet roll market are increasingly using Through Air Drying (TAD) Technology, a high standard technology to produce paper. Toilet paper produced using TAD technology makes it suitable for rolled products and has high absorbency with improved properties of bulk. Ultra toilet paper is produced using TAD technology in which during drying the paper air is blown into the fibres. US is extensively using TAD technology in the production of tissue papers.

Toilet Roll Market Segments

.By Product: Pulp Paper, Recycled Paper

.By Type: 1 Ply, 2 Ply, 3 Ply, Other Types

.By Distribution Channel: Online Channel, Offline Channel

.By End User: Household, Commercial

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The toilet roll refers to a toilet paper that is used as a sanitary paper. Toilet paper is a narrow, roll-shaped piece of sanitary paper used for washing or drying oneself after urinating and defecating. These are made from recycled paper or fresh leaves pulp and used for cleaning and maintaining personal hygiene, which are disposable and easily degradable products.

Toilet Roll Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The toilet roll market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

