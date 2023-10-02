(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WAPPINGERS FALLS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Taconic Innovations Foundation- Sweaters for Shelters Drive



In response to the upcoming winter season and the growing need for warm clothing for people experiencing homelessness and people in our communities who live in shelters, the Taconic Innovations Foundation is excited to announce the Sweaters for Shelters initiative to collect gently used sweaters to be distributed to l shelters in Dutchess-Orange and Westchester Counties of New York State.



Collection Period: October 2nd, 2023, to October 26th, 2023



Drop Off Location: 872 Route 376, Wappingers Falls, NY/25-35 Beechwood Avenue-First Floor Mount Vernon, New York Contact Person: Lourdes Liriano ()



The Sweaters for Shelters initiative are dedicated to fostering a sense of community and compassion within the communities served by Taconic Innovations Inc., which provides services and support to individuals diagnosed with autism and other developmental disabilities.



Oni-Eseleh Mathias, Jr., one of the Founding Directors of the Taconic Innovations Foundation of the Taconic Innovations Foundation, stated,“A warm sweater could mean nothing to some people, but for folks who do not have warm clothes, the winter months could be terrible. A kind gesture goes a long way in making a difference in an individual's life.”



For more information about the activities of the Taconic Innovations Foundation, contact .

