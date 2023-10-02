The National Energy Regulatory Council Has Set The Price Cap For Electricity Transmission For 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo St. 8, Vilnius, Lithuania), notifies that on September 29th, 2023, the National Energy Regulatory Council set the price cap of 1.329 ct/kWh for high-voltage electricity transmission services. This represents a 103 percent increase compared to the cap set for 2023 (0.654 ct/kWh). The change is attributed to the use of accumulated congestion management revenues in 2023 to amortize the price growth. Excluding the influence of the congestion management revenues, the price cap for 2024, compared to the set for 2023, is 32 percent lower.

The new price cap will take effect from January 1st, 2024, it was approved in accordance with the new wording of the Methodology for determining the price caps for electricity transmission, distribution and public supply services approved by the NERC on May 26th, 2022.

Based on the new electricity transmission price cap, the Board of LITGRID AB will adopt the decision on the price of the electricity transmission service for the year 2024.

