Kubicle's New Academic Partnerships Set To Transform Data Literacy In Ireland

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DUBLIN, IRELAND, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Kubicle , an Irish founded company and leader in online data literacy training, is excited to announce that it now collaborates with half of Ireland's universities, including Dublin City University (DCU), University College Dublin (UCD), the University of Galway, and the University of Limerick. This significant milestone is marked by 16,000 course completions among third-level students.



For students, being data literate is no longer a luxury; it's a necessity. Recent studies highlight that integrating data literacy with other subjects in third level education can significantly benefit learners, especially in understanding complex topics.



DCU, a prominent partner in this initiative, has witnessed over 1,500 students benefiting from Kubicle's courses. Gerry Connyngham, a distinguished faculty member at DCU, commented, "At DCUBS we strive to provide students with the critical digital and analytical skills required for

employment in the increasingly data-driven workplace. Kubicle's courses have played a major part in equipping our students with these skills. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with students appreciating the quality and real-world applicability of the content. The course quality, service reliability and technical support provided is also the key reason we have chosen to work with Kubicle. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with Kubicle in the future in this rapidly changing environment."



The University of Galway, another key collaborator in this initiative, has seen its students immensely benefit from Kubicle's offerings. Sharon Cotter, a lecturer in Accountancy and Finance, remarked: "Our students have found incredible value in Kubicle's courses. The blend of theoretical knowledge with practical insights ensures they are well-prepared to harness the power of data in their future roles. Collaborating with Kubicle on this initiative has undoubtedly enhanced our curriculum."



Mark Henderson, CEO of Kubicle, remarks, "Our collaboration with Ireland's leading institutions like DCU, UCD, and the University of Galway has been a journey of mutual growth and learning. Preparing professionals for the real world of work is a big part of the Kubicle mission to democratize data and technical literacy. What better way to fortify this mission than to partner with the leading Irish Universities and influence students at the beginning of their career journeys. Seeing over 16,000 course completions is a testament to the students' dedication and our courses' efficacy. We're proud to be a part of their academic journey and look forward to fostering even deeper ties."



Leaders in data and technology online training, Kubicle offers a robust library of over 1,000 lessons tailored to modern professionals and students. Courses are CPE and CPD certified and span subject matter like SQL, Python, Power BI, Tableau and equip learners with relevant skills for the modern day job market. In particular, Kubicle's Generative AI courses are gaining popularity due to their accessibility and timeliness. All of Kubicle's training material is designed to be consumed by the average student, in so much that no technical subject in its library is out of reach. What's more, the same course material is used to train students and employees at global companies, including the Big 4..





The trend of higher education institutions looking to augment existing curriculums with elearning material is set to continue. Preparing students for the forever advancing technical business landscape of today is a training imperative. eLearning providers like Kubicle are helping to solve this challenge by working with forward-thinking educational partners to augment the traditional classroom approach with on-demand digital training.



For more insights into Kubicle and its academic collaborations, visit Kubicle's website .

