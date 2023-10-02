Integrated Circuits Market Size, Share, Statistics, Trends And Growth Outlook For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Integrated Circuits Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

Integrated Circuits Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The "Integrated Circuits Global Market Report 2023" provided by The Business Research Company offers a comprehensive analysis of the integrated circuits market. According to TBRC's market forecast, the integrated circuits market is expected to reach a size of $596.77 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%.

The growth of the integrated circuits market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT). The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest integrated circuits market share. Major players in integrated circuits market include Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, STMicroelectronics, NXP, ON Semiconductor, Micron, Toshiba, and Broadcom.

Trending Integrated Circuits Market Trend

A significant trend in the integrated circuits market is the increased use of next-generation mobile networks, such as 4G and 5G, which requires the installation of new infrastructure. Chipsets such as radio frequency integrated circuits, system-on-chips, application-specific integrated circuits, cellular integrated circuits, and millimeter-wave integrated circuits are mainly used in the development of 5G infrastructure, creating a high demand for integrated circuits. The deployment of 5G is a demand driver that has increased semiconductor revenue from US$422.8 billion in 2019 to US$448 billion in 2020.

Integrated Circuits Market Segments

.By Product Type: Digital IC, Analog IC, Mixed-Signal IC

.By Application: Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecommunication, Health Care, Aerospace & Defense, Other Applications

.By Type: General-purpose IC, Application-specific IC

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Integrated circuits are small chips that act as amplifiers, oscillators, timers, and memory computers. They are composed of a small wafer that can accommodate hundreds to millions of transistors, resistors, and capacitors. Integrated circuits find applications in various sectors such as automobiles, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and consumer electronics.

Integrated Circuits Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Integrated Circuits Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The integrated circuits market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

